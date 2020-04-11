'Time To Be Under A Unified Command': Bengal Guv Condemns Lockdown Violations In State

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday condemned the alleged violations of the Coronavirus lockdown in the state which was brought to notice by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) earlier in the day. The West Bengal Governor stated that one cannot afford to be in a different mode and urged everyone to come under a unified command.

'This can lead to cascading impacts'

Speaking to Republic TV on Saturday, Dhankar said, "Several concerned individuals have brought to my attention the dilution of lockdown. It has been indicated by the Ministry of Home Affairs as well. This can lead to cascading impacts. We had an incident at Nizamuddin in Delhi which has shaken the nation. Also, concerned persons have spoken to me and informed that religious congregations are being allowed. This is very critical and several videos are afloat. These aspects compromise our defence against COVID-19."

Furthermore, he added, "It is a time when all should be under a unified command. Unless we do that, whether it is the Chief Minister, Governor or workers, it will be difficult for us to keep up the momentum that has been generated by the statement of the Prime Minister. This is not a time to look right, left and Centre. This is a time to look in one direction. That is we 100% comply with the directives of the Central government. Violation of these directives have been noticed."

I appeal all-avoid dilution of Lockdown-this can be disastrous. Reports of not following #SocialDistancing and having religious congregations are very disturbing. An unfortunate incident #Nizamuddin has caused havoc. Follow directives @PMOIndia @MamataOfficial pic.twitter.com/MSTzfgezTi — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 11, 2020

MHA writes to Bengal Chief Secy

Earlier in the day, the MHA wrote to the West Bengal Chief Secretary and DGP seeking a report on alleged violations of the coronavirus lockdown. The letter, signed by Deputy Secretary to the Centre, says that there is no regulation of vegetable, fish and mutton markets "where people have been thronging in complete violation of social distancing norms".

"As per further reports received from security agencies, gradual dilution of lockdown has been reported from West Bengal, with an increase in the number of exceptions being provided by the State Government," the letter said.

The MHA also mentioned some of the places where these alleged violations have occurred — Rajabazaar, Narkel Danga, Topsia, Metiaburz, Gardenreach, Iqbalpur and Maniktala in Kolkata. The Ministry further said that there is a rise in COVID-19 cases in Narkel Danga.

