Tipu Sultan Row: NCP Backs MVA Allies; Claims 'BJP's Opposition Is Unconstitutional'

Wading into the Tipu Sultan controversy, Congress ally NCP on Friday, claimed BJP's opposition to the Mysore ruler was 'unconstitutional'. Issuing a statement, NCP Spokesperson Nawab Malik reminded BJP of Dr. Ambedkar's praise for Tipu Sultan in Part-16 of the constitution, adding that by opposing the Sultan, BJP was insulting the Constitution. A row has broken over the inaugural of a sports complex in Mumbai's Malad West named after 18th-century ruler Tipu Sultan by Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh.

NCP slams BJP over Tipu Sultan

"BJP is doing politics in the name of Tipu Sultan. Have you seen or read the Constitution? Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar mentions the portrait and work of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Guru Gobind Singhji in Part-15 of the Constitution, while Part-16 mentions the portrait of Rani Lakshmibai and Tipu Sultan and glorifies their work. Hence, BJP's opposition to Tipu Sultan is clearly against the Indian Constitution," said Malik.

घटना निर्माते डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर यांनी घटनेतील भाग-१५ मध्ये छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज व गुरु गोविंद सिंहजी यांचे छायाचित्र व कार्याचा गौरव करणारा उल्लेख केला आहे, तर भाग-१६ मध्ये राणी लक्ष्मीबाई व टिपू सुलतान यांचे छायाचित्र व त्यांच्या कार्याचा गौरव करणारा उल्लेख आहे. — NCP (@NCPspeaks) January 28, 2022

Congress MLA inaugurates sports complex in Tipu Sultan's name

On Wednesday, Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh was scheduled to inaugurate "Tipu Sultan Maidan" in his constituency Malad West. Opposing the inaugural, members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) carried out a massive protest against the re-naming of the municipal garden. Moreover, ex-CM Fadnavis said that Tipu Sultan is not the pride of India as he harassed Hindus.

"He harassed Hindus. Proposal of naming a municipal garden after Tipu Sultan is not appropriate. Why are they honouring a person who harassed Hindus? This decision should be cancelled. This government is not stable," said Fadnavis. BJP also attacked Shiv Sena for supporting Tipu Sultan, accusing it for foregoing Hindutva for power. In retaliation, Sena claimed that President Kovind had praised the freedom fighter.

Defending the move, Aslam Shaik - Maharahstra's Textile Minister aid, "There was no conflict on the name of Tipu Sultan in last 70 years, today BJP has sent its goons to defame the country and not let the country develop by creating ruckus over naming projects". Lauding the Mysore ruler, he added, "Tipu Sultan was the only warrior before Independence who lost his life fighting with the British. Today's program is for the inauguration of projects, why is BJP focussing on the name rather than talking about the development for people".

BJP Vs Tipu

BJP has always taken umbrage at Tipu Sultan for torturing and forcible conversion to Islam of the Kodavas (Coorgis) - a martial race. He is also accused of execution of Mandayam Iyengars as they supported the then Maharaja of Mysuru and is despised in Dakshina Kannada as Christians believe he unleashed atrocities on their community. However, Tipu Sultan is also credited with taking on the British singlehandedly, raising a powerful Navy, increasing the Mysore silk trade, implementing land reforms before he died in 1799 while defending his fort at Srirangapatna against the British forces. BJP has banned 'Tipu Jayanti' in Karnataka and threatened to 'rewrite his historical records'.