TMC Accuses BJP Of Destroying Party Hoardings In Goa, Says 'vandalism Hurting Locals'

Trinamool Congress's (TMC) Goa unit on Tuesday, October 26, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided in a closed-door meeting to damage the TMC's hoardings across the state overnight. The Goa TMC said in a press release that the BJP has intentions to vandalise TMC chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's photographs.

Condemning the vandalism on TMC hoardings, the Goa TMC said that such decisions will insult the only sitting woman Chief Minister in the country and subsequently the people of Goa will give a befitting response to the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

BJP is hurting local businesses in Goa: TMC

Through its press release, the TMC said that the photos where the hoardings were seen fallen are evidence of how the BJP has vandalised not just the Goa TMC's banners but has done so at the cost of Goans.

The TMC alleged that the BJP is "drunk on power" and doesn't understand damaging hoardings will impact local businesses as they have to replace them with their own money. Therefore, the party said, the BJP is hurting the livelihood of hundreds of Goans by destroying their business in the process of destroying TMC's branding.

Mamata Banerjee to visit Goa

The West Bengal Chief Minister is preparing for her maiden political visit to Goa on October 28. Ahead of her Goa visit, the Trinamool Congress chief had, on October 23, urged the people of the state to stand firm against the “divisive” agenda of the ruling BJP.

The West Bengal Chief Minister said in a Tweet, “As I prepare for my maiden visit to Goa on the 28th, I call upon all individuals, organisations and political parties to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda. The people have suffered enough over the last 10 years".

“Together, we will usher a new dawn in Goa by forming a new government that will truly be a government of the people and committed to realising their aspirations!” the West Bengal chief minister added, using the hashtag #GoenchiNaviSakal, (sic)" the West Bengal CM added in her tweet.

Goa is all geared for the upcoming assembly elections for all 40 Assembly constituencies scheduled to take place in 2022. TMC and the Arvind Kejriwal-headed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), are the new political entries who will be contesting the 2022 polls.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)