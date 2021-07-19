TMC Announces It's Entering National Politics; Mitra Touts 'Mamata Govt In Delhi In 2024'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Leader Madan Mitra reckons that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will defeat PM Modi in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Announcing Mamata Banerjee's July 21 speech to be broadcasted in all states, Madan Mitra said that the Mamata government will emerge victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) plans to install giant screens to broadcast the July 21 speech by Mamata Banerjee, specifically in the BJP-ruled states.

Now, on West Bengal's Martyr's Day (July 21), Madan Mitra announced that Mamata Banerjee's speech will be broadcasted virtually across the whole country. Generally, the TMC observes July 21 to commemorate the police firing in 1993 in Kolkata during a rally organised by the State Youth Congress under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, in which 13 people lost their lives.

'In 2024, there will be Mamata govt in Delhi: Madan Mitra

As per Madan Mitra, the TMC has decided to install giant screens in Agartala in Tripura, Guwahati and Silchar in Assam, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab. Mitra further stated that the main event is planned to happen in Delhi at the Constitution Club, where Mamata Banerjee will virtually address the gathering from Kolkata.

"TMC is going to enter national politics through virtual programmes on July 21. Giant screens will come up in Tripura, Assam, Odisha, Bihar, Punjab, UP & Delhi on July 21. In 2024, there will be Mamata govt in Delhi," said Madan Mitra.

"The TMC will be inviting opposition leaders on July 21, which the party celebrates as Martyr's Day, and which was organised virtually last year. This will be a step towards 'Delhi Chalo'. We have won Bengal again and the people outside the state have seen that Mamata is the only competitor against the BJP," added Madan Mitra.

"This time, the slogan will be 'Modi Bharat Choro'. In UP elections, the BJP will suffer a huge loss and it will be a deciding factor for 2024 whether or not the BJP will retain power," Mitra further stated.

After winning the West Bengal elections, Mamata Banerjee had suggested that all anti-BJP parties should come together to challenge the BJP in the 2024 General Election. During her post-victory press conference, she hinted at holding a rally at the Brigade Parade Ground where leaders from other states could be called.

CM Mamata attacks PM Modi for praising UP over COVID

On July 16, Mamata Banerjee attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for upholding the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of the second wave of the pandemic and praising the law and order in the state. While referring to the 'heinous incidents' of rapes at Unnao and Hathras, Mamata Banerjee said that Uttar Pradesh as a state was 'out of rule of law'.

Mamata Banerjee hit out, "How are dead bodies coming through the Ganges? They have sent dead bodies through the Ganges. Our holy Ganges has carried all the dead bodies coming through UP and Bihar to Bengal."

