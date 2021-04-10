TMC Complains To EC Over Cooch Behar Killings; Accuses CAPF & BJP Of 'cold-blooded Murder'

On Saturday, TMC registered a strong protest with the Election Commission over the killing of 4 persons in Cooch Behar during the polling for the 4th phase of the West Bengal election. It accused the Central Armed Police Forces of committing a "cold-blooded murder" besides injuring three other innocent people in the Sitalkuchi constituency. Moreover, a delegation of the Mamata Banerjee-led party pointed out that the incumbent Cooch Behar Superintendent of Police, under whose supervision the CAPF is deputed in the district, was appointed by the EC.

They also questioned the removal of the DGP, ADG- Law and Order and other officials on the pretext of facilitating "free and fair polls". The memorandum alleged, "The conduct of the ECI is such that it appears to be under the command of the BJP. They are facilitating violence sponsored by BJP and executed by CAPF who in turn seem to be instructed well by the star campaigner of the BJP- the Home Minister, Government of India". Thereafter, TMC questioned the poll body on whether tangible action will be taken against CAPF, its hierarchy, Cooch Behar SP and senior ECI officials responsible for this "act of murder".

CISF responds to TMC's allegation

Responding to the allegations levelled by TMC earlier in the day, the CISF said that its Quick Reaction Team (QRT) was attacked by a mob comprising of 50-60 miscreants who were allegedly resisting the voters from reaching polling booth no.126 in Sitalkuchi. The miscreants then attacked the QRT personnel and their vehicles forcing the latter to act in self-defence and fired six rounds in the air to disperse the crowd. The mob returned after an hour yet again and assaulted the Home guard and an Asha worker and also allegedly attempted to beat up the polling staff who were on duty.

CISF said that the mob then started approaching the CISF personnel following which seven rounds were fired at the mob. After more police party arrived at the spot, a few rounds were fired after which the crowd was dispersed. This resulted in 5 to 6 miscreants sustaining fatal injuries out of which some of them succumbed to their injuries. Meanwhile, the EC adjourned the poll in polling booth no.126 based on the interim report from Special Observers. Additionally, the poll body has sought detailed reports from them and the WB Chief Electoral Officer by 5 pm. On the other hand, BJP has pinned the blame on the TMC supremo.