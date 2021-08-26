TMC Delegation Demands Early Bypolls In West Bengal, To Meet EC On August 26

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation will meet Election Commission (EC) officials on Thursday, August 26, to discuss the issue of byelections in West Bengal. Some of the TMC MPs including Sougata Roy, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Jawhar Sircar, Sajda Ahmed, and Mohua Moitra will participate and will request EC to conduct the polls in the state at the earliest.

TMC MPs will also submit a written reply to EC's earlier letter seeking views of the parties on holding the elections.

TMC- delegation demands early elections

In Murshidabad, elections in two seats were cancelled following the death of the candidates in April. Later, two BJP MPs, Nisith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar, who won the assembly polls resigned. Two other TMC legislators died due to COVID-19 infection, while TMC MLA from Bhabanipur, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, resigned so that Mamata Banerjee could contest from the seat in the bypolls.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had told the media, “By-elections should be held as early as possible. The COVID-19 situation is under control. If the third wave comes then you can’t do anything. A week’s time for election campaigning would be enough'.

Earlier on July 15, the TMC-delegation comprising parliamentarians met the full bench of the Election Commission of India and sought bypolls as early as possible.

The TMC won the polls with 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. And, the BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party by winning 77 seats.

Central delegation to meet top West Bengal officials

The Central government delegation has organised a meeting to discuss the implementation and progress of rural development and Panchayati Raj projects of the Centre with the top officials of the West Bengal government on Thursday, August 26. On August 25, the Central delegation reached Kolkata and visited several places to evaluate the implementation of the projects on the ground.

The members of the delegation will review the progress of all the Central projects mainly related to the rural development and panchayat services in the state. West Bengal Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary and Panchayat Secretary will be present at the meeting.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: PTI)