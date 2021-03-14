TMC Disagrees With EC's 'no Attack' Remark On Mamata; Says Report 'lacks Credibility'

After the EC ruled out the attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress lashed out at the election body saying that their report 'lacked credibility and failed to inspire confidence' ahead of the assembly elections. Disagreeing with the Election Commission's observations which ruled out a 'pre-meditated attack on the Chief Minister, TMC's Saugata Roy reiterated the party's demand for a high-level probe.

"We disagree with the EC's observation based on the report of special election observers that there was no attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The report of the election observers lacks credibility and fails to inspire confidence. We reiterate our demand for a high-level probe into the incident," said Saugata Roy while expressing satisfaction over the action taken by the EC against certain officials earlier today.

EC Rules Out Attack On Mamata Banerjee

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India ruled out Mamata Banerjee's injury at Nandigram being the result of an 'attack', thereby denting TMC's claims of the Nandigram incident being part of a 'conspiracy' by the BJP. As per news agency ANI, the ECI ruled out the possibility of it being a planned attack based on the reports of the poll observers and the Chief Secretary of Bengal and said that details relating to this will be given in due course. On Saturday, the ECI had sought more information on Mamata Banerjee's injury in Nandigram, noting that the details that were provided were 'sketchy.'

This comes even as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee began her roadshow on a wheelchair on Sunday from Gandhi Murti to Hazra where she thundered that an 'injured tiger was even more dangerous'.

Meanwhile, in a major re-shuffle, the Election Commission of India has suspended West Bengal's Director Security from his post in connection with the incident. Suspending the SP and DM of East Medinipur, it also directed the Chief Secretary and DGP to identify security personnel who 'failed in their duties' to protect the CM over the next three days. In addition, the Election Commission has also appointed Former DGP Intelligence Punjab, Anil Kumar Sharma as Special Police Observer for the West Bengal polls.

West Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

