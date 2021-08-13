Quick links:
IMAGE: PIB/PTI
Fuming at the eight-minister press conference over the Parliament ruckus, TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday, called it 'no facts, all faff'. Posing eight questions on bulldozing of Bills in Parliament, PM Modi's absence and no debate on Pegasus, O'Brien dared the Centre to answer atleast a single question. Parliament adjourned sine die prematurely amid continued Opposition ruckus over Pegasus, Farm Bills etc.
"Eight ministers did a press conference - only faff. We (Opposition) ask you eight questions, try to answer one of them atleast. We are representatives of the people - tell us facts, not faff," fumed O'Brien.
8 Ministers just addressed a press conference.— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) August 12, 2021
To them, we ask.
Answer even one of these 8 questions. Try.
Then talk to us about #Parliament.
The United Opposition have a strong case. You are full of faff.
VIDEO pic.twitter.com/U6gl1QK5JM
On Thursday after the conclusion of the monsoon session of Parliament, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal hit back at Opposition asserting that opposition leaders must apologise for stalling the parliament proceedings. Union Minister Anurag Thakur condemned the opposition's actions and stated that they hindered the proceedings of the house. Pralhad Patel condemned several opposition MPs for climbing on top of the tables claiming that some opposition leaders 'were feeling proud of themselves'.
"The country is watching. They should apologise," said Joshi. Moreover, the Union Ministers have urged the Rajya Sabha to take strict action against the opposition for their actions. However, Joshi also maintained that the government is ready to listen to the opposition's constructive suggestions. "Action should be taken against the ones who manhandled the marshals," said Joshi.
Parliament adjourned after massive ruckus in Rajya Sabha with Opposition parties accusing marshals of manhandling women parliamentarians in the Upper House. Objecting to the presence of security personnel during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021, the opposition staged a walkout. According to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, the number of marshals present in the Rajya Sabha exceeded the number of MPs and lamented that women are unsafe even in Parliament. This was countered by the Centre.