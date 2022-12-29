TMC Invites Int'l Intervention, Writes To Vatican Over Assam Police's Order On Church Data

Launching an attack on the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday wrote a letter to the Embassy of the Holy See of the Vatican for asking an inquiry into the purported order issued by the Assam police seeking 'church data'.

Asking for the international intervention in the internal matter of India, the TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale in his letter has urged the Vatican to seek probe into the matter and has asked them to raise the matter on appropriate forums.

According to the sources, the TMC in its letter has claimed the state government is trying to persecute the Christian community of the state. However, the police order does not mention anything regarding the persecution and is just a survey.

Assam police seek info on churches & conversions

The special branch of Assam police has sought information on the number of churches in the state and the pattern in which religious conversions are taking place, sources revealed.

In a letter issued by the Assam police, the special branch has asked the police officers to find out the details regarding the land allotment and construction of churches in Assam. The order has also asked the officers of the police department to arrest the person involved in conversions in the state.

It is important to note that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has denied the role of the state government in the matter and disassociated himself from the controversial letter, issued by the special branch of Assam police. Apart from this, the Chief Minister has also asked the DGP to take corrective measures in the matter as well.