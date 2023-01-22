TMC-ISF Clash: Mamata Banerjee Does Not Seek Revenge, Says Trinamool Leader Madan Mitra

Madan Mitra, leader of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, said the West Bengal Police is investigating Friday's TMC-ISF clash and reiterated the West Bengal Chief Minister's 2011 campaign slogan: "We want change, not revenge". On Saturday, workers of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and the TMC clashed over the new front's foundation day event. The TMC workers were reportedly led by Arabul Islam, a former MLA.

"Police are investigating the matter, it'll soon be proved who started it. TMC wants peace and doesn't believe in riots. West Bengal CM had said that 'we want change, not revenge", the TMC leader said.

The TMC-ISF clash erupted after members of the latter were allegedly attacked by Mamata Banerjee's party workers during ISF's foundation celebration in the Bhangar area in the South 24 Parganas district.

Following the clash, ISF cadre in Kolkata blocked a road cutting traffic. Police resorted to lathicharge.

A day after the clash, fresh crude bombs were found in an open field near TMC leader Arabul Islam's home.

100 arrested, including ISF leader

Several people were injured in the clash between ISF workers and the police in central Kolkata. Several, including 19 cops, were injured. ISF MLA Nawshad Siddiqui, who was leading the protest of around 100 party workers, was arrested for allegedly pelting stones at the police. Police resorted to lathicharge and used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Earlier this week, National Human Rights Commission issued a conditional summons to the Director General of Police (DGP), West Bengal in connection with poll-related violence.

The summon was issued after an ISF member complained that Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress workers assaulted him after the assembly poll results were declared. "TMC workers beat him after the assembly poll results were declared causing him head injuries", the ISF member alleged in his complaint.