TMC Leader Poses With Gun At Her Office In Malda; BJP Says 'It Has Become Their Culture'

In a shocking development, a photo of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader posing with a gun in a government office in West Bengal's Malda district went viral on social media. Mrinalini Mandal Maiti, president of the old Malda Panchayat Samiti and president of the Malda District Women's TMC, was seen holding a revolver with her left hand.

As per sources, the leader in question has denied that it is a gun, stating that what she is seen holding was not a firearm but a lighter (toy gun).

Responding to the incident, district BJP president Govinda Chandra Mandal said, "the ruling party had made Malda as well as the entire state a pile of gunpowder in 11 years. This is the culture in their office. There are pistols, bombs can be found if searched, AK 47 can be found if searched. It has become their culture."

Stating that they will look into the matter, state TMC general secretary Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury said, "It was not right to play with such firearms while sitting in a government chair. The police will find out whether the firearm is a toy or not. But from what I saw in the picture, it looks like an original firearm."

The BJP Bengal Twitter handle tweeted:

Mrinalini Mandal, president of the old Malda Panchayat Samiti and a TMC leader, takes a selfie with a firearm while sitting in a government office.



Attempts to assassinate democracy continues. Democracy is dying a painful death in Bengal!



https://t.co/7XKLynzo3v — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) December 7, 2021

