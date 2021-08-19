TMC Leader Saugata Roy 'unhappy' Over Calcutta HC's Verdict On Bengal Post-poll Violence

Reacting to the Calcutta High Court's order of a court-monitored CBI probe into the West Bengal post-poll violence, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) Leader Saugata Roy on Thursday expressed unhappiness towards the verdict. Roy claimed that the matter was of 'the State Govt's jurisdiction' and the decision of involving the CBI is 'transgression on the State's right'. The 5-judge bench of the High Court heard the plea of BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal and took the decision.

The TMC leader has expressed confidence over the 'state govt to judge the situation and make a decision to appeal to a higher court if necessary'.

I'm unhappy with verdict. If in every law&order matter which is entirely within State govt's jurisdiction the CBI comes in it is transgression on State's right. I'm sure state govt will judge the situation&take a decision to appeal to a higher court if necessary:Saugata Roy, TMC pic.twitter.com/oHdTO9PEWF — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2021

Presenting her argument, Priyanka Tibrewal claimed that over 200 persons have been unable to return back home owing to the continued threat to their lives. Thereafter, the court directed the NHRC chairperson to form a committee to examine all complaints pertaining to the violence. Meanwhile, Bengal BJP Leader Agnimitra Paul, General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union Min Anurag Thakur, and several other BJP leaders welcomed the court's order.

We welcome the court's decision. In a democracy, everyone has the right to spread their ideology but no one's allowed to spread violence. There is no place for violence in democracy: Union Min Anurag Thakur on Calcutta HC ordering court-monitored CBI probe into post-poll violence pic.twitter.com/JkZV3xpE0w — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2021

West Bengal post-poll violence verdict: Major setback to TMC Government

The 5-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen, and Subrata Talukdar heard the plea of BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal who alleged that over 200 persons have been unable to return back home owing to the continued threat to their lives. Thereafter, the court directed the NHRC chairperson to form a committee to examine all complaints pertaining to the violence.

In its report submitted on July 12, the NHRC committee had opined that the situation in the state is a manifestation of the 'Law of Ruler' instead of 'Rule of Law'. Highlighting the "pernicious politico-bureaucratic-criminal nexus" in WB, it recommended that cases involving offences such as rape, murder, etc. should be probed by the CBI and tried outside the state. Moreover, it suggested that the other cases should be investigated by a court-monitored SIT along with other measures such as ex-gratia payment, rehabilitation, protection to women and actions against government servants.

Directing the state government to hand over all documents and records to the investigative agencies, the court warned that any obstruction in the course of the probe will be taken very seriously. Moreover, the WB government has been asked to immediately process applications for compensation of victims. While the CBI and the SIT have been directed to submit their reports within a period of 6 weeks to a division bench of the HC which will hear the matter on October 24.