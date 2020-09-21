TMC MP Nusrat Jahan’s Pictures Used On Dating App Site, Police Complaint Filed

TMC MP and Member of Parliament Nusrat Jahan join the list of known personalities whose pictures have been used on social media for promotional activities without their consent. However, the lawmaker from Bengal's Basirhat decided to lodge a complaint with Kolkata Police's Cyber Cell division on Monday.

Nusrat Jahan has filed a complaint with the cyber cell of the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lal Bazar regarding the usage of her pictures by an advertisement company on FB without her consent. The company named ‘FancyU-Video Chat App’ has put out a sponsored post on Facebook which has used Jahan’s pictures alongside other women. Jahan alleges that these pictures were used without the MP’s consent.

Nusrat, who is known to speak her mind, termed it as malicious and erring in nature. She also tweeted with the original poster of the chat app having her picture.

Nusrat said, "This is totally unacceptable - using pictures without consent. Would request the Cyber Cell of KolkataPolice to kindly look into the same. I am ready to take this up legally."

An official complaint was registered by Nusrat Jahan to the Cyber Cell division. The letter of complaint stated that the pictures used were in an unauthorized manner. She wrote,

“This is to bring to your kind notice that an Advertisement is being circulated on Facebook, in the form of a Sponsored Post by a Company named-FancyU-Video Chat App”, using my Pictures in an advertisement in an unauthorized manner without my consent.” in her complaint.

The Basirhat MP attached a screenshot with the complaint letter, the pictures which show the popular actress ask people to download the app. The dating application is reportedly available on Google Play Store.

