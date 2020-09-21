How To Change Siri App Suggestions? Here's A Step-by-step Guide

Since the release of iOS 14, many new major features have been introduced to the iPhone users. Siri is now able to send an audio message to the iPhone and share an Apple Maps ETA with any of the user's contacts when using CarPlay. Other modifications include the ability to provide cycling directions for the new cycling feature which was also introduced in iOS 14 update. Users can change the voice for Siri, prevent access to Siri when the device is locked and much more.

Also read | Amzon Quiz T20 Master Blaster Quiz Answers, Spin And Win Exciting Prizes

How To Change Siri App Suggestions in iOS 14

Steps to Change when Siri will respond:

First, go to Settings then Siri and Search; then there will be many options to choose from.

Prevent Siri from responding to the voice command “Hey Siri”; turn off Listen for “Hey Siri.”

Prevent Siri from responding to the side or Home button; Turn off Press Side Button for Siri or Press Home for Siri (on an iPhone with a Home button).

Prevent access to Siri when iPhone is locked; turn off Allow Siri When Locked.

Change the language Siri responds to: Press Language, then select a new language.

Also read | Flipkart Quiz Answers September 21, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Steps to Change where Siri App Suggestions will appear

First, go to Settings, then Siri & Search, then turn on or off any of the options you get.

Suggestions while Searching

Suggestions on Lock Screen

Suggestions on Home Screen

Suggestions when Sharing

Change how Siri provides voice responses

First, go to Settings, then Siri & Search, then there will be options to choose from.

Change the voice for Siri: (not available in all languages) Select Siri Voice, then choose a male or female voice for Siri or change the accent.

Change when Siri provides voice responses: Select Siri Responses, then choose an option below Spoken Responses.

Always see the response from Siri onscreen: Select Siri Responses, then turn on Always Show Siri Captions.

See your request onscreen: Select Siri Responses, then turn on Always Show Speech

Also read | Amazon TCL Quiz Answers: Answer 5 Questions To Win TCL 65″ QLED TV

To Change Siri settings for a specific app, the user needs to navigate to the Settings, then Siri & Search, then a list of apps will be shown. Select the app for which you need to change the Siri Settings. Siri app suggestions and shortcuts can be changed for almost any of the apps.

What can Siri help you with?

Siri is a virtual voice assistant for Apple that helps you to create email and events, receiving calls, to plan leave for an event, see your flight status, in giving suggestions when you type text somewhere while searching in Safari browser, to confirm an appointment or book a flight on a travel website, to read news and a lot more. Siri also suggests words and phrases based on what the user was just reading.

Also read | CM Yogi Adityanath Launches New Covid-19 Application To Tackle Pandemic In Uttar Pradesh

Promo Image Credits: apple.com