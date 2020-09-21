How To Change Siri App Suggestions? Here's A Step-by-step Guide

Since the release of iOS 14, many new major features have been introduced to the iPhone users. Siri is now able to send an audio message to the iPhone and share an Apple Maps ETA with any of the user's contacts when using CarPlay. Other modifications include the ability to provide cycling directions for the new cycling feature which was also introduced in iOS 14 update. Users can change the voice for Siri, prevent access to Siri when the device is locked and much more.
To Change Siri settings for a specific app, the user needs to navigate to the Settings, then Siri & Search, then a list of apps will be shown. Select the app for which you need to change the Siri Settings. Siri app suggestions and shortcuts can be changed for almost any of the apps.
Siri is a virtual voice assistant for Apple that helps you to create email and events, receiving calls, to plan leave for an event, see your flight status, in giving suggestions when you type text somewhere while searching in Safari browser, to confirm an appointment or book a flight on a travel website, to read news and a lot more. Siri also suggests words and phrases based on what the user was just reading.
