TMC MP Saugata Roy Justifies Derek O'Brien's Rulebook Throwing Stunt; 'emotional Outburst'

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP  Derek O'Brien was suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the Parliament Winter Session over 'unruly behaviour'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP  Derek O'Brien was suspended from Rajya Sabha on Tuesday for the remainder of the Parliament Winter Session over his 'unruly behaviour'. Condemning the suspension, TMC MP Saugata Roy stated the act was an insult to the senior political leader. The opposition political parties have been refusing the amendment stating it would infringe the fundamental rights of citizens. 

Saugata Roy told Republic, "Throwing the Rajya Sabha rule book was just an emotional outburst and nothing wrong in doing so".

Derek tweets about his suspension

Taking to Twitter, Derek O'Brien informed about his suspension and wrote, "Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of Parliament and Bulldozing the Election Laws Bil l2021". 

According to him the last time he was suspended from Rajya Sabha was when he opposed the Centre's three farm laws which later got repealed. So, intends to oppose the Election Laws Bill 2021 which will get repealed too.  On November 30, Parliament passed the Bill to repeal the three contentious agricultural laws, with the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha giving their approval in quick succession on the first day of the Winter session. 

Opposition on introduction of The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021

According to the Opposition, amendment in the electoral laws holds a lot of significance as changes will have a far-reaching impact. TMC Lok Sabha MP from Serampore Kalyan Banerjee had said “This Bill needs a discussion. The Law Minister last week invited all members of the Law and Justice Standing Committee and committed to them to send the Bill to the committee. Now, he is the master of the plan. He is just killing the entire plan". 

While in a statement, the CPI(M) said, "This Bill has the danger of violating both secrecy of the vote undermining the principle of secret ballot and the fundamental right to privacy of the voter".

Lok Sabha passes 'The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021'

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday amid the Opposition's strong demand for more consultation on it. This Bill will allow electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people who wish to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing the identity".

