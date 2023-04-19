'TMC Not A Good Place': Mukul Roy Says He Never Quit BJP, Claims To Have Resigned From TMC

Veteran TMC leader Mukul Roy on Wednesday said that he never joined Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and was always with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Addressing a press conference, he also called reports of him 'absconding' false. Roy travelled to New Delhi on Monday night even as his family initially claimed that he was "missing".

"There is no question of resigning from TMC, I am not even a part of it... I have already resigned from TMC..I was always with BJP and I will remain with the party if they offer me work," Mukul Roy said in Delhi.

He claimed that Trinamool Congress had offered him an entry into the party, which he claims to never have taken. "I was never with TMC," he reiterated while stating that Mamata Banerjee's party is not in a good place.

Roy, a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Krishnanagar Uttar, announced joining the TMC from the saffron party along with his son Subhrangshu after the 2021 assembly elections. Since his return to Trinamool, he has remained out of the public glare.

Known for his electioneering skills, Roy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017 and played a pivotal role in the party's 2019 general elections success in West Bengal.

On Tuesday, Subhrangshu claimed that his father is "extremely unwell" and suffers from "dementia and Parkinson's disease".

"My father is not in the right frame of mind. I would request everyone not to do politics with an unwell person. After he went missing, I had also filed a police complaint last night," he told reporters.

Attacking BJP, Subhrangshu said, "This is shameful that some people have stooped so low and are doing politics over my father's visit to New Delhi. This is an attempt to malign the TMC and our party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee."