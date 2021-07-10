TMC Protests Against Fuel Price Hike In Kolkata, Accuses Centre Of Anti-people Activities

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers took to the streets on Saturday to hold a 2-day protest over spiralling fuel prices in Kolkata. Protests against the inflated prices of fuel were staged across West Bengal including Dum Dum, Central Avenue and Chetla areas of Kolkata and other places.

West Bengal's Housing and Transport Minister Firhad Hakim told ANI that the rising prices of essentials including fuel were a problem for the public. He went on to accuse the PM Modi-led Centre of engaging in anti-people activities. His statement read "It's a problem for the public. Along with fuel, prices of everything is increasing. Modi-govt is engaging in anti-people activities. We are protesting against this".

Petroproduct prices were unregulated, allowing oil companies to raise prices to increase their profits so that their share prices also rise, Firhad Hakim claimed. He went on to say that in turn, this would allegedly help the Centre in selling sell the state-run oil companies to foreign investors.

Adhir Chowdhury, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha lashed out at the centre and said his party has been demanding rollback of taxes to bring down the prices of petroleum products to ease the burden on the people. He also mentioned that the West Bengal government should also consider the reduction of tax on petroleum products adding that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came to power with a huge mandate and should review this

Consistent fuel hikes irks public

Petrol is retailing at over Rs 101 per litre and diesel at more than Rs 92 in West Bengal, while domestic LPG touched Rs 861 per cylinder. In Delhi, the petrol price rose to Rs 100.91 a litre and diesel to Rs 89.88 per litre. Petrol price on July 10 crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in some places in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Nagaland after another hike.

The hike on Saturday is the 38th increase in the price of petrol since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during elections in states like West Bengal. In all these hikes, the total rise in petrol has been by Rs 10.51 per litre, diesel has soared by Rs 9.15 a litre in 36 instances of price rise. Earlier this week, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri refused to issue a statement on the issue stating he wasn't fully briefed.

(With Agency inputs)