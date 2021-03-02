TMC Questions Lok Sabha TV-Rajya Sabha TV's Merger To 'Sansad TV'; Derek Asks 4 Questions

TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday questioned the Central government's decision of merging the Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV channels into a single brand called Sansad TV. In a tweet, Derek said that the merging of LSTV and RSTV raises questions.

Then, the Trinamool leader posted four questions which are -

Does it help Parliament function as an 'institution of accountability'?

Will it limit access to live telecast?

MPs have limited airtime to raise issues?

Will they find new ways to get heard?

He also reshared the 1-minute 37-second video he had posted when the farm bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha in September last year. Amid a heated debate in the Rajya Sabha against farm bills (now laws), Derek O'Brien attempted to tear the rule book and snatch off Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan's microphone. He was also suspended along with eight others over the chaos.

LS,RS TV merged,now SansadTV.Move raises Qs.Does it help #Parliament function as 'institution of accountability'?Will it limit access to live telecast?Will MPs have limited airtime to raise issues?Will they find new ways to get heard(Video shot after #FarmBills telecast censored) pic.twitter.com/G5HSbmosyS — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) March 2, 2021

Sharing a video from inside the house, Derek said, "They cheated. They broke every rule in Parliament. It was a historic day. In the worst sense of the word. They cut RSTV feed so the country couldn't see. They censored RSTV. Don’t spread propaganda. We have evidence. But first watch this"

They cheated. They broke every rule in Parliament. It was a historic day. In the worst sense of the word. They cut RSTV feed so the country couldn't see. They censored RSTV. Don’t spread propaganda. We have evidence. But first watch this pic.twitter.com/y4Nh9Vu9DA — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) September 20, 2020

According to an official government order dated March 1, Retired IAS Officer Ravi Capoor has been appointed CEO of Sansad TV for a period of one year.

Lok Sabha TV & Rajya Sabha TV channels merged into one

"Consequent upon the joint decision of Honourable Chairman Rajya Sabha and the Honourable Speaker Lok Sabha, to merge RSTV and LSTV into SANSAD Television (SANSAD TV), Shri Ravi Capoor, IAS (1986: Assam-Meghalaya) (Retd.) has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer, SANSAD TV, on a contract basis, for a period of one year with immediate effect or until further orders whichever is earlier. The Terms and Conditions related to his appointment will be issued separately," the order said.

With the merger, Rajya Sabha TV CEO Manoj Kumar Pandey has been terminated. According to media reports, he will be paid a sum equivalent to one month's professional fee as per the terms of his engagement. Reports also suggested that Sansad TV is likely to have two channels, with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions telecast live on each.

