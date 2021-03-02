TMC To Drop Sitting MLAs, Include More Women & Youth Leaders In Final Candidate List

As the schedule for the assembly elections in West Bengal were announced, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with Trinamool Congress' (TMC) 12-member election committee at her residence in Kalighat on Monday. CM Mamata will take a final call on selecting the candidates for the upcoming assembly polls. As per the sources, TMC might drop several sitting MLAs from its list and planning to nominate more women, youth and leaders with a clean image.

According to the sources, nearly 30 per cent of the 294 constituencies are likely to have new candidates, including those of the 19 MLAs who have switched over to BJP.

A senior TMC leader said on Monday, the election committee authorised Mamata Banerjee to take the final call regarding selecting candidates, reported PTI.

"How the MLAs have performed in the last five years, their image in the area and acceptability will be the main parameters. This time we won't be taking any chances. Reports by Prashant Kishor's I-PAC on every MLA and their constituencies are likely to play a key role in the candidate selection," said TMC leader, who was present at the meeting, reported PTI.

Another party leader informed that elderly MLAs with the age above 75 are likely to be dropped.

"Stress will be given on nominating more woman leaders. Last time our candidate list had around 33 per cent of woman candidates. This time it will go up further," he said, reported PTI.



However, in 2016 polls, the TMC won 211 seats in the 294-member House. The Left-Congress alliance had bagged 77 seats, and the BJP three. But this time there is a stiff contest between the TMC and the BJP.

EC Announces Assembly Poll Dates

In a big development on Friday, the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election for West Bengal and elections will be conducted in eight phases. The counting of votes for the polls will take place on May 2.

West Bengal (8-phase election)- 294 seats (68-SC, 16-ST)- 1,01,916 polling stations

Assembly term ending on June 1

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29.

(With PTI Inputs)