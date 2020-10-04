West Bengal: BJP's Vijayvargiya Snubs TMC Over 2020 Polls, Says 'won't Win Even 100 Seats'

On Sunday, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) will not even be able to win 100 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls in Bengal. Vijayvargiya is the central observer for the BJP in West Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, Vijayvargiya alleged that Mamata Banerjee is more worried about the state instead of the country, adding that the country's citizens have made them dwarfed.

"For some people the party comes first and the country later, that is why the country's citizens have made them dwarfed. I stay the maximum time in Bengal these days, and I can say with confidence that in Mamata ji will not even be able to win 100 seats because she is worried about her kursi (power) not the country," Vijayvargiya said.

The Legislative Assembly elections for 294 seats in the state are likely to be held in 2021.

READ: By-polls to 1 Lok Sabha seat and 56 Assembly seats on Nov 3, 7; EC announces result date

The BJP's Bengal unit had earlier launched a campaign ahead of 2021, through the internet. Bengal BJP launched a mass outreach initiative called “Durnitir Biruddhe Amader Dilipda” or “Our Dilip (Ghosh) da against corruption” ahead of the Assembly polls with the campaign being seen as a direct response to Mamata Banerjee’s “Didi Ke Bolo” program to address people’s grievances.

BJP's Bengal chief and MP Dilip Ghosh said, "The initiative will strengthen our fight against corruption in Bengal. People can contact us through these platforms anytime between 10 am and 5 pm from Monday to Saturday."

READ: Sachin Pilot to campaign for Congress in MP Assembly bypolls

TMC, BJP Drum Up Outreach As State Heads 2021 Polls

West Bengal will head into its legislative assembly elections in 2021 if its schedule is not changed by the Election Commission due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The ruling Trinamool Congress and prime opposition BJP have been trying to reach out to their supporters on a daily basis through the internet, be it through campaigns, joinings, or direct broadcast speeches.

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool's Member of Parliament from Diamond addressed a virtual speech to the party's youth group or Yuva branch. The MP stressed on the importance of the youth in politics.

"At a time when the whole world was struggling to fight COVID, in May, Bengal also had to face Cyclone Amphan. Jubo Joddhas are those who will stand by the people who have been affected by the twin crises. We had targeted onboarding 1 lakh youngsters to work for Bengal in the next one month. But by the end of June, we almost reached 2.5 lakh. Today, it’s close to 6.5 lakh. Youngsters have joined this initiative regardless of their political belief, caste, class, religion from every part of Bengal. It’s a matter of great pride." said Abhishek Banerjee to his youth workers via the internet.

READ: 1st phase of Rajasthan gram panchayat election begins

READ: BJP will create history in West Bengal Assembly elections: Mukul Roy

(with inputs from ANI) (Image credits: PTI)