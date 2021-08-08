TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Arrives In Tripura; BJP Workers Show Black Flags, Chant 'go Back'

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee arrived in Tripura on Sunday amidst protests by BJP workers. 'Black flags' were raised as he arrived at the Khowai Police station and chants of 'go back' reverberated. Banerjee revisited Tripura as 12 TMC activists were reportedly arrested for flouting COVID-19 norms of the state.

“Is Disaster Management Act not applicable against those who attacked with stones&gathered in large no.s? But those attacked were booked under the Act,"he said pic.twitter.com/YGTVqeWFJX — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2021

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew visited the state of Agartala twice in a span of six days. The AITC earlier on Sunday released a statement as well, "National General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, will be taking all injured workers and supporters back to Kolkata on an urgent basis. They have sustained injuries and require medical attention following the attack on them in Tripura." The visit of Banerjee was planned after an alleged attack on three TMC youth wing leaders from Bengal. Banerjee targeted the BJP goverment in Tripura. After the alleged victims were released from the Khowai Police Station, the AITC secretary addressed the media and said, "I'll be taking them to Kolkata as they have sustained severe injuries & were denied medical attention.

@BjpBiplab you can keep trying but all your resources will fall short! MARK MY WORDS."

Bail granted to all @AITCofficial workers who were arrested in Tripura. Satyameva Jayate!



I'll be taking them to Kolkata as they have sustained severe injuries & were denied medical attention.@BjpBiplab you can keep trying but all your resources will fall short! MARK MY WORDS. pic.twitter.com/ZBNLMzAK5x — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) August 8, 2021

Why were the TMC party members put behind bars?

The alleged attack resulted in TMC workers staging a protest outside the Khowai Police Station. Among the protestors included Debangshu Bhattacharya, Jaya Dutta and Sudip Raha and a team of TMC workers operational in Tripura. On Sunday morning, the police arrested Bhattacharya, Dutta, and eight others who were demonstrating outside the police station demanding the release of the three and action against attackers. The 11 arrested persons were booked for violating the night curfew imposed under the Disaster Management Act.

BJP denies allegations

Refuting the allegations made by the TMC, BJP Tripura's spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, "Why should our party workers attack TMC activists? The party is no threat to us. The TMC does not have the strength to even win a seat in panchayat elections. We are not worried about the TMC in Tripura. Our CM is a tolerant person, which is why he took a detour to avoid any untoward incident." West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh, turning his attention to the matter, added, "The TMC is instigating violence in Tripura. They are staging a drama. No one gives much importance to the TMC in the northeastern state." West Bengal BJP Vice-President Jayprakash Majumdar alleged that the Trinamool is "spreading the virus" of political violence in peaceful Tripura, where "outsiders" are fomenting trouble.