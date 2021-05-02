West Bengal
Tamil Nadu
Kerala
Assam
Puducherry
WEST BENGAL
LATEST TRENDS
-
294
LIVE TRENDS
EXIT POLL
2016 RESULTS
UPDATED:
Last Updated:

TMC's Derek O'Brien Celebrates West Bengal Election Victory, Calls It 'a Momentous Day'

The TMC leader Derek O'Brien called the campaign of the election has been filthy and blamed BJP leader Narendra Modi and Amit Shah as "destructive force".

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Credits: PTI

Credits: PTI


As trends show a win for the West Bengal ruling party, All India Trinamool Congress, leader Derek O'Brien on Sunday took to Twitter to celebrate the victory and slam the opposition. In his tweet, the TMC leader called the Election Commission "shameless" and alleged that "filthy" campaigns of BJP leaders were aided by him. 

He also called the day "momentous" for both India and West Bengal. 

The TMC leader further asserted that the celebrations will take place with responsibilities, keeping the COVID-19 situation in mind. 

Congratulatory messages pouring in 

As the trends show a win for Mamata Banerjee, several political leaders went ahead and congratulated Mamata Banerjee. BJP leader and defense minister Rajnath Singh, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated opponent Banerjee.

READ | Mamata Banerjee's TMC will form next govt in West Bengal: Raut

 

Earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote "What a fight" while congratulating the Bengal CM while Tejaswi Yadav wrote that it is a win for the people of Bengal. Other leaders including Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sanjay Raut, and Sharad Pawar also congratulated the TMC supremo. 

READ | West Bengal: TMC workers celebrate outside Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat

Till 3 pm in the afternoon, the TMC was leading in 200 seats while the BJP in 85 seats. Initially, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was leading from the most-watched seat Nandigram however TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee later trailed with 1500 votes after 14 rounds of counting. BJP candidate Tanmay Ghosh won from Bishnupur seats but it has to be seen what happens at the end of counting. Reportedly, Trinamool Congress has cornered 48.5% of votes counted so far, BJP a distant second with 37.5%. 

West Bengal election 2021 has majorly focused on TMC and BJP while CPI(M) and Congress alliance could not make a difference as usual. The political violence had rocked the state during the eight-phase polling where few even lost their lives. The COVID-19 situation in the state is an additional matter of concern and lots of changes have taken place due to the virus outbreak.

READ | Bengal: As TMC takes massive lead, Omar Abdullah & Mehbooba Mufti congratulate CM Mamata
READ | 'Modi Govt busy welcoming Trump, when world fought COVID': TMC's Derek O Brien
READ | Derek O Brien alleges 10 booths "captured" by BJP in Nandigram; lodges complaint with EC

Tune in for the trends, results and analysis of the elections to five assemblies - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry - all day on May 2 with Arnab Goswami and team, streaming LIVE on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND