TMC's Derek O'Brien Celebrates West Bengal Election Victory, Calls It 'a Momentous Day'

As trends show a win for the West Bengal ruling party, All India Trinamool Congress, leader Derek O'Brien on Sunday took to Twitter to celebrate the victory and slam the opposition. In his tweet, the TMC leader called the Election Commission "shameless" and alleged that "filthy" campaigns of BJP leaders were aided by him.

He also called the day "momentous" for both India and West Bengal.

An emotional day after fighting the world’s most destructive force, MO-SHA’s BJP. Filthy campaign aided by agencies and shameless EC. A momentous day for India & Bengal. It is understandable that we are euphoric but we also know that during #Covid we have to celebrate responsibly — Derek O'Brien | à¦¡à§‡à¦°à§‡à¦• à¦“'à¦¬à§à¦°à¦¾à¦¯à¦¼à§‡à¦¨ (@derekobrienmp) May 2, 2021

The TMC leader further asserted that the celebrations will take place with responsibilities, keeping the COVID-19 situation in mind.

Congratulatory messages pouring in

As the trends show a win for Mamata Banerjee, several political leaders went ahead and congratulated Mamata Banerjee. BJP leader and defense minister Rajnath Singh, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated opponent Banerjee.

Congratulations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, @MamataOfficial Didi on her party’s victory in West Bengal assembly elections. My best wishes to her for her next tenure. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 2, 2021

Congratulations @MamataOfficial didi on @AITCofficial being elected again in the Assembly election. Good wishes for your next tenure. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 2, 2021

Earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote "What a fight" while congratulating the Bengal CM while Tejaswi Yadav wrote that it is a win for the people of Bengal. Other leaders including Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sanjay Raut, and Sharad Pawar also congratulated the TMC supremo.

Till 3 pm in the afternoon, the TMC was leading in 200 seats while the BJP in 85 seats. Initially, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was leading from the most-watched seat Nandigram however TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee later trailed with 1500 votes after 14 rounds of counting. BJP candidate Tanmay Ghosh won from Bishnupur seats but it has to be seen what happens at the end of counting. Reportedly, Trinamool Congress has cornered 48.5% of votes counted so far, BJP a distant second with 37.5%.



West Bengal election 2021 has majorly focused on TMC and BJP while CPI(M) and Congress alliance could not make a difference as usual. The political violence had rocked the state during the eight-phase polling where few even lost their lives. The COVID-19 situation in the state is an additional matter of concern and lots of changes have taken place due to the virus outbreak.