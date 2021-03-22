Hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly polls, Trinamool Congress attacked the rival party, lamenting that it was not released by a Bengali, but by a Gujarati. "It shows BJP is anti-Bengali. BJP's promises have no value. They had promised Rs 15 lakhs to everyone and 2 crore jobs every year, that are still unfulfilled," said TMC MP Sougata Roy, criticising the manifesto.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, released the BJP manifesto titled - 'Sonar Bangla Sonkolpo Patro' (Golden Bengal Resolution Letter) in Kolkata, days ahead of the West Bengal elections.

Terming the manifesto as hollow, Roy asked, "why didn't they make Sonar Uttar Pradesh, Sonar Madhya Pradesh, and Sonar Himachal Pradesh first?" In any case, they're not coming to power. So what does it matter what they say, he added.

Earlier TMC MP Derek O'Brien also took a dig at the saffron party saying, "A resident of Gujarat with a resident of Madhya Pradesh by his side (Kailash Vijyvargiya), releases a manifesto and then makes a full speech in Hindi about creating Sonar Bangla".

For the first time ever, a non-Bengali has released a manifesto meant for Bengal because @BJP4Bengal did not have a single ‘son of the soil’ to do the same. Bengal will never forget this insult. #BengalRejectsGujaratiManifesto pic.twitter.com/EkSUAKV0gL — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 21, 2021

In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

BJP pushes its 'Sonar Bangla' agenda

The BJP on Sunday unveiled its manifesto for the West Bengal elections, promising to build a "Sonar Bangla" by providing employment, strengthening social security schemes, and vowing to clear the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the first cabinet meeting of the new government if it is voted to power.

Unveiling the "Sonar Bangla Sankalpa Patra" at EZCC in Salt Lake, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP will ensure the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme and the PM-Kisan program in the state, besides giving at least one job per family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi later tweeted, "BJP's Sonar Bangla Sonkolpo Potro offers a comprehensive vision of our Party's agenda for transforming West Bengal. It addresses various aspects of good governance."