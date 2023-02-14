TN BJP's K Annamalai Writes To ECI About 'blatant Misuse Of Power' By DMK At Erode Bypolls

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner of India in connection to alleging 'inaction' by the state election commission on a complaint regarding "blatant abuse of power by DMK govt" in Erode east bypoll.

Taking to Twitter, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief asserted that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in power has unfurled the Thirumangalam formula and a representation on behalf of BJP Tamil Nadu has been submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI) today for the conduct of a free and fair election in Erode East.

'Attempts made to dampen the election canvasing of the NDA candidate in Erode east': K Annamalai

In his letter to the Election Commission of India, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said, "The DMK government in power have no developmental works to their name despite being in office for the last 22 months and has pinned its hope on money to win this by- election."

"On 29th January 2023, BJP released an audio clip of DMK Minister Thiru KN Nehru avargal and the candidate of DMK Alliance, Thiru EVKS Elangovan avargal, discussing the money distribution, the modalities, the distribution centre and the deadline to get money distributed. Detailing the audio, senior leaders of BJP Tamil Nadu had submitted our apprehensions about the conduct of free and fair elections to the State Election Commissioner and requested immediate action against the DMK members for killing the spirit of democracy," K Annamalai added.

Further deepening his attack on DMK, K Annamalai in his letter said, "Last weekend, the DMK members distributed 2 Kg of meat to each voter as a bribe. The DMK Ministers stationed there have been assigned to pay Rs 1000 per voter if the voter wishes to sit in a designated place daily and Rs 5000 as an incentive if the voter sat continuously for 20 days; this is done deliberately to dampen the election canvasing of the NDA candidate in Erode east."

Earlier in January, Election Commission announced a byelection to the Erode East constituency in Tamil Nadu on February 27. The counting of votes will be done on March 2. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of the Congress MLA Thirumagan, the great-grandson of social reformer ‘Periyar’ E V Ramasamy and son of former Union minister EVKS Elangovan.