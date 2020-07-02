TN CM Condoles Rape & Murder Of 7-year-old In Pudukkottai, Declares Ex-gratia Of Rs.5 Lakh

On Thursday, July 2, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswamy condemned the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl near Aranthangi in Pudukkottai district. Describing it as a "heartbreaking" incident, he assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the crime. He extended his condolences to the family of the deceased minor girl and announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh.

Writing on Twitter, the Tamil Nadu CM said, "The incident of the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl near Aranthangi in Pudukkottai district is heartbreaking. Strict action will be taken against those involved in this act. My condolences to the little girl's family."

Read: Chattisgarh: 14-year-old Girl Set Ablaze By Neighbor For Resisting Rape Attempt

புதுக்கோட்டை மாவட்டம், அறந்தாங்கி அருகே ஏழு வயது சிறுமி பாலியல் வன்கொடுமை செய்யப்பட்டு கொல்லப்பட்ட சம்பவம் நெஞ்சை பதறச் செய்கிறது. இக்கொடூர செயலில் ஈடுபட்டவர்கள் மீது சட்டப்படி கடுமையான நடவடிக்கைகள் எடுக்கப்படும். சிறுமியின் குடும்பத்தினருக்கு எனது ஆறுதலை தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன். — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@CMOTamilNadu) July 2, 2020

Earlier in the day, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognizance of the matter. The NCPCR spoke to the SP of Pudukkottai district and called for the early completion of the investigation. Reacting on this dastardly incident, DMK chief MK Stalin stated, "Again a girl child! It's really shocking to know that a 7-year-old child was sexually assaulted and found in a pond near Aranthangi with injuries. There is fear about the security of women and children as well. There should be an end to all these barbaric acts".

Read: Odisha Police Apologises To Minor Girl, Dismisses From Service Cop Who Allegedly Raped Her

The horrific incident

A 7-year-old girl in Embal village had gone missing on Tuesday evening after going out of her house to play. A day after her family lodged a missing complaint, the police found her dead body in a pond near her house with multiple injuries. The autopsy report confirmed that the minor girl was sexually assaulted and murdered.

On Wednesday night itself, the accused who runs a flower shop in the area was arrested by the police. He was booked under Sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 364 (abduction), and 201 (misleading police) of the Indian Penal Code. Charges under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018 were also slapped against him. Meanwhile, the family of the victim sought the arrest of a couple of more suspects involved in the rape and murder.

Read: Bombay HC Permits Minor Rape Victim To Terminate 25-week Pregnancy

Read: Two Girls Raped In Uttar Pradesh In Separate Cases

(Image credits: PTI)