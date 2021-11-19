TN CM Stalin 'wholeheartedly Welcomes' PM Modi Announcement On Repealing Of Farm Laws

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday, November 19, repealed the three farm laws, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the Parliament must take action on the first day of the winter session to oficially repeal all three laws. CM Stalin also demanded the withdrawal of other laws, including the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"The Prime Minister said that all the three agricultural laws will be withdrawn. I wholeheartedly welcome what PM Modi announced this morning. This is a great victory for the agrarian forces who have fought against these three laws for the past one year," the Tamil Nadu CM said in a press release.

He greeted the farmers and said that it was their determination, and following the Gandhian way, that let them achieve what they wanted.

I wholeheartedly welcome Hon'ble @PMOIndia's decision to repeal the three anti-farmer laws.



History teaches us that people's wishes shall prevail in a democracy.



I congratulate all the farmers & bow down to their determination for having achieved this through Gandhian means. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 19, 2021

CM Stalin said that the decision signifies the relentless struggle across India that persuaded the Centre, which had said that there was no room for withdrawing all three farm laws.

DMK had opposed the Centre's decision from the outset: Stalin

He added that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), since the beginning, had opposed the Union government for passing the farm laws.

"DMK had opposed them from the outset. Raised the voice in Parliament. Voted against them in the Lok Sabha and the state legislatures. We also filed a case in the Supreme Court," Stalin said.

He further noted that the central government should provide financial assistance to the kins of the farmers who have lost their lives during the struggle.

"The parliament must take action on the first day of the session to formally repeal all three laws. The government should bring in the struggling peasants and negotiate. We have to listen to the demands of the farmers. We need to provide financial assistance to all the farmers who lost their lives in the struggle and withdraw all cases," Stalin said.

CM Stalin presses for the need to boost the confidence of farmers

He said that there is a need to boost the confidence among farmers to enable the country's agriculture sector to flourish.

"We need to build confidence in the farmers by accepting and implementing these demands. If Indian agriculture is to prosper it must prosper through farmers," he said.

He urged the Centre to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act.

He said, "I urge the Union government to come forward and implement the constructive agenda underlying it, and to repeal laws that other people do not want, including the Citizenship Amendment Act."

PM Modi announces repeal of 3 farm laws

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab on Friday, November 19, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. He made this declaration amid year-long protests by farmers at the Delhi borders.

He appealed to the protesting farmers to return to their homes. Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers, PM Modi also declared that a committee comprising the representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient.

Inputs: ANI

Image: ANI/PTI