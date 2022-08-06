Top BJP Leaders Hail Jagdeep Dhankhar's Win In VP Poll, 'Will Make An Exceptional VP'

Home Minister Amit Shah and Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh lauded Jagdeep Dhankhar’s win in the Vice President poll and said his deep understanding of public issues will benefit the nation. Moreover, Highways minister Nitin Gadkari also expressed his confidence that Jagdeep Dhankhar will have a successful Vice presidential tenure.

The election of Jagdeep Dhankhar, the son of a farmer for the post of Vice President is a reason to rejoice for the country, said HM Shah. “Kisan Putra Shri @jdhankhar1 ji being elected as the Vice President of India is a matter of joy for the whole country. Dhankhar ji has been continuously associated with the public in his long public life. The Upper House will definitely benefit from the close understanding of the ground issues and their experience.”

‘Hope VP Jagdeep Dhankhar will prove to be an ideal guardian of the constitution’

He also hoped for Dhankhar to prove as a protector of constitutional values and said, “I am sure that as Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha @jdhankhar1 ji will prove to be an ideal guardian of the Constitution. I congratulate him on this victory. Also, under the leadership of Modi ji, I express my gratitude to NDA allies, other parties and members of parliament for supporting Dhankhar ji.”

Given that VP Dhankhar has had a long and illustrious career in public life, Defence minister Rajnath Singh said, “Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar on winning the Vice Presidential elections. His long public life, wide experience and deep understanding of people’s issues will certainly benefit the nation. I am confident that he will make an exceptional VP & Rajya Sabha Chairman.”

‘Confident of a successful tenure as Vice President’

Congratulating Jagdeep Dhankhar for being elected as the Vice President of India, Highways minister Nitin Gadkari said, “Hearty congratulations to respected Shri

@jdhankhar1 ji on being elected as the Vice-President of the country. It is a matter of pride for the country that you have been elected as the Vice President. I am sure that your tenure as Vice-President will be a complete success.”

