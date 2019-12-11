'Tough' Task For Yediyurappa To Keep Ministership Promise Given To Newly-elected MLAs

As the BJP managed to win 12 out of 15 seats at the Karnataka by-elections, sources told notable news agencies that state Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is now about to face a "tussle of leaders" within the party over ministers' posts.

Also Read | Karnataka CM B.S.Yediyurappa Talks About BJP's Victory In Karnataka By-polls

MP Kumaraswamy from Mudigere, MTB Nagaraj, who lost election from Hosakote, Vijayendra Yeddyurappa, R Shankar, who sacrificed his Ranebennur seat for Arun Kumar, are all allegedly in the list for becoming ministers, sources added.

Also Read | Yediyurappa: "Will Give Stable, Pro-development Govt For Next Three-and-half Years"

Sources revealed that Yediyurappa had promised ministership to MLAs of Congress and JD(S) who left their respective parties to join the BJP. However, after the by-elections, there are others in Karnataka BJP who are also on the to-be ministers list.

A senior BJP leader told ANI: "Certainly it is becoming tough for Yediyurappa to handle the tussle of leaders to become the ministers, but I think national leadership will handle and manage the MLAs. The main thing is to keep the promise and leading the government is a big task in front of Yediyurappa.”

Sources told ANI that JD(S) and Congress are in a "drastic" condition on the other side of the court after losing by-elections. The sources added that some senior Congress leaders are happy about Dinesh Gundu Rao and Siddaramaiah’s resignations.

Sources told ANI that Congress is now facing internal friction as leaders are racing to become the legislative party leader and leader of opposition in the State Assembly.

Also Read | JD(S) Accepts Defeat, Admits That "Yediyurappa Is A Tall Leader"

H K Patil, S R Patil, D K Shivakumar etc. are some of the names that are actively being heard for the post of Leader of Opposition in Assembly after Siddaramaiah resigned.

Whereas, mainly Mallikarjun Kharge and D K Shivakumar are in the race for the presidential post for Karnataka Congress on the other side.

Also Read | Karnataka Bypolls: CM Yediyurappa Gives First Response As BJP Retains Majority In Assembly

(With inputs from ANI)