TPCC Prez Slams Telangana CM, Demands Construction Of New Hospital Building For OGH

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday demanded that Chief Minister KC Rao should drop the "non-sense idea" of the demolishing the state Secretariat and start constructing a new building for the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) while protecting its heritage.

Reddy visited the OGH along with other senior Congress leaders and inspected the wards which were submerged in rainwater since Wednesday. He also inspected the stormwater drain from where rainwater entered the hospital and interacted with the Incharge Superintendent, the Resident Medical Officer and patients.

READ | https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/combing-operations-on-to-flush-out-maoists-telangana-dgp.html

Uttam Kumar Reddy said, "The stormwater entering the wards housing in-patients reflects the poor functioning of CM KC Rao and his government and the Chief Minister must be ashamed of himself. He said Osmania Hospital was the most prestigious and well-known government hospital not just in Telangana, but in combined Andhra Pradesh and also in parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka."

Under KCR’s regime, the hospital has reached a stage where slight rains flood the wards causing huge inconvenience to the patients admitted there. He said that such poor condition of OGH wards, especially during the time of Coronavirus pandemic, reflects the attitude of Telangana government towards public health.

The In-charge Superintendent informed the Congress leaders that around 150 doctors, including full-time Superintendent, have tested positive for COVID-19 as a result of untimely delivery and quality of PPE given to doctors.

READ | https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/telangana-reports-1478-new-covid-19-cases-seven-deaths.html

Need to develop infrastructure

Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that the OGH building must be protected and strengthened in the way other heritage buildings are protected around the world. He further said that the estimates and blueprint for constructing a new building in the same OGH complex at Rs 500 crore have been pending for approval since 2017.

"OGH gets nearly 2,000 Out Patients and performs over 60,000 surgeries per year. This is the largest hospital for trauma patients throughout the state. All steps must be taken to convert its infrastructure on a par with the global standards," he demanded.

Quoting hospital authorities, Reddy said that the OGH conducts 100 COVID-19 tests per day and is capable of accommodating 100 coronavirus patients. He demanded that the testing rate be scaled up and the number COVID beds be increased adequately.

READ | https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/education/telangana-school-reopening-decision-soon-engineering-courses-to.html

READ | https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/law-and-order/telangana-encounter-case-sc-panel-receives-1365-affidavits.html

(With inputs from agency)