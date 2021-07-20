Triangular Fight In Huzurabad By-polls; Oppn Slams KCR’s Telangana Dalitha Bandhu Scheme

After TRS Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender resigned from the party, now all eyes are on the Huzurabad by-elections with the triangular fight between TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and the newly elected TPCC chief Revanth Reddy.

Ahead of the Huzurabad By-Polls, Telangana Chief Minister KCR has announced a scheme 'Telangana Dalitha Bandhu' scheme for Dalit empowerment and under the pilot project, this scheme will be first implemented in the Huzurabad assembly constituency.

CM said the Dalita Bandhu Scheme will be implemented all over the state with Rs 1200 crore. But in the Huzurabad Constituency, which was selected to implement the pilot project, the CM said additional Rs 1500 to 2000 crore would be spent in the constituency to extend Rs 10 Lakh cash given under the Telangana Dalita Scheme to 20,929 beneficiaries.

The BJP and Congress party in the state has slammed the decision of CM KCR over the 'Telangana Dalitha Bandhu' scheme calling it a “Cash for Vote” ahead of the Huzurabad polls.

However, the TRS says that the election commission has not yet announced the Huzurabad elections yet and that does not mean that the development works can be put on hold and it looks like the opposition is disturbed by the scheme.

Former MLA of Huzurabad, Eatala Rajender who has joined the BJP has began a massive padayatra in the constituency meeting various groups of people. Earlier a BJP delegation including Rajender had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and discussed Huzurabad by-polls. Amit Shah has also confirmed that he will take part in the by-elections campaign.

BJP Eatala Rajender campaign pictures :

Meanwhile, the Telangana Congress is also confident of giving a tough fight to the TRS party in the Huzurabad elections under the leadership of the newly elected TPCC chief Revanth Reddy.