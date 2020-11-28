Trinamool Netas Huddle At CM Mamata's Residence, All Eyes On Suvendu Adhikari's Next Move

Hectic parleys have begun in the Trinamool Congress as the party suffered a major jolt after its transport minister Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the cabinet and its Coochbehar Dakshin MLA Mihir Goswami joined BJP. All the top leaders of the ruling Trinamool met at the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday and discussed the party's stance on miffed leaders. It was also decided that CM Mamata will start her tour to every district from December 7, in view of the crucial assembly polls.

As per reports, after Adhikari's resignation, the party has decided that it will decide its line of action only after Adhikari's next move. Till now, no action is being taken against him. Moreover, TMC's senior leader Saugata Roy, who was tasked to persuade Adhikari, has said that he will not quit the party. However, the disappointment of Adhikari due to growing clout of Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and presence of poll strategist Prashant Kishor is not unknown. Moreover, BJP's growing strength with now Mihir Goswami also joining the saffron party, late on Friday in presence of BJP's state unit election in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya has sent warning notes to the TMC camp. State BJP President Dilip Ghosh has already invited Adhikari and said that the party's doors will be open for him if he wishes to join BJP. Adhikari's resignation marks the end of TMC and the party will cease to exist, Ghosh has stated.

Setback for Mamata as MLA Mihir Goswami quits TMC, says 'I have been neglected & insulted'

Suvendu Adhikari resigns from Mamata's cabinet

In a big jolt to Mamata Banerjee and her party Trinamool Congress on Friday, Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the cabinet post and sources have said that he may resign from the party soon. Ahead of the crucial West Bengal assembly elections, all is not well in the ruling Trinamool Congress at a time when BJP is going hammers and tongs to cut into the party's vote bank. Kolkata is abuzz with names of TMC leaders who are in talks with BJP and Congress and may soon quit the party. Adhikari's move comes just a few hours after senior leader and Coochbehar Dakshin MLA Mihir Goswami quit the party and went to Delhi to join BJP.

Suvendu Adhikari Resigns As Transport Minister; May Quit Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Soon

MLA Mihir Goswami quits party

In a Facebook post, disgruntled MLA Mihir Goswami said it will be difficult for him to continue his association with the party, and that he has been "insulted and neglected." The TMC MLA from Coochbehar Dakshin, who met BJP MP Nisith Pramanik in October fuelling speculation over his future course of action, said on various occasions that he had "digested insults". Mamata had also sent senior TMC leader Rabindranath Ghosh to Goswami's residence, to persuade him, but it all went in vain.

"Those who felt my decision was justified, let me tell them I had been neglected in the past ten years within my party. There was no perceptible change even after I took up the matter with my supreme leader. After crossing all tolerance levels, I am of the view that the present TMC is not the same party I had joined two decades back," he said in his Facebook post. Goswami had earlier claimed that party is no longer in the hands of Mamata Banerjee and had expressed his disagreement after District observer's post was removed, a few months ago.

BJP Opens Doors For Suvendu Adhikari After His Resignation As West Bengal Cabinet Minister

Mamata's message to miffed leaders

Though she did not take names, Mamata Banerjee in a message to miffed leaders, "The TMC will rectify if some mistakes have been committed. There can be misunderstanding or someone may be angry with some individuals, but please don't misunderstand the party for that." She also added, "Some have grievances over who will act as the party observer of which district. I want to make it clear that I am the party's observer for the entire state. When you are in a political party you need to take everybody along. I am occupied with administrative work. But from now on, I will look after both - the party and the government. If someone thinks that Didi is not aware of their activities, then they are wrong. I am aware of everything. I want to say it clearly that I am very well aware of the intentions of those who are keeping in touch with the opposition camp," she said issuing a warning to those who are in talks with BJP.

JP Nadda Hits Out At TRS For Calling GHMC Polls 'street Election', Slams Cong In Hyderabad