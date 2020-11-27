Setback For Mamata As MLA Mihir Goswami Quits TMC, Says 'I Have Been Neglected & Insulted'

Ahead of the crucial West Bengal assembly elections, all is not well in the ruling Trinamool Congress at a time when BJP is going hammers and tongs to cut into the party's vote bank. Kolkata is abuzz with names of TMC leaders who are in talks with BJP and Congress and may soon quit the party. The series might have started as on Thursday evening, party's Coochbehar Dakshin MLA Mihir Goswami quit and may join BJP soon.

This came even as TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a day earlier said that she is at the helm of affairs and she will rectify any mistake which the party might have committed in the past. Mamata had also sent senior TMC leader Rabindranath Ghosh to Goswami's residence, to persuade him, but it all went in vain. In a Facebook post, disgruntled MLA Mihir Goswami said it will be difficult for him to continue his association with the party, and that he has been "insulted and neglected."

The TMC MLA from Coochbehar Dakshin, who met BJP MP Nisith Pramanik in October fuelling speculation over his future course of action, said on various occasions that he had "digested insults", but continued to stick to the party because of his allegiance to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Those who felt my decision was justified, let me tell them I had been neglected in the past ten years within my party. There was no perceptible change even after I took up the matter with my supreme leader. After crossing all tolerance levels, I am of the view that the present TMC is not the same party I had joined two decades back," he said in his Facebook post. Goswami had earlier claimed that party is no longer in the hands of Mamata Banerjee and had expressed his disagreement after District observer's post was removed, a few months ago.

READ | TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari says 'still part of Trinamool', amid rumours of quitting

Goswami is among the list of miffed leaders who may jump ship ahead of the crucial West Bengal elections. The big-name on the list is Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari on Thursday, resigned as Hooghly River Bridge Commission chairman, hinting at his exit from the party. Adhikari's transport department has replaced him with Mamata loyalist - TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee. Adhikari - who holds influence in about 35 assembly constituencies in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and Birbhum districts has been creating rumours for the past few months by holding rallies not under Trinamool flag or its supremo - Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's posters, and has skipped cabinet meetings. Mamata's attempt to persuade Adhikari has reportedly failed as well.

Mamata Banerjee who has roped in poll strategist Prashant Kishor, for her re-election bid, sent him to Adhikari's East Midnapore residence. Kishor spoke to Adhikari's father- TMC MP Sisir Adhikari. Though he waited to meet Suvendu, reports said that he was sent back as Suvendu didn't want to meet him. The Bengal CM has now also tasked senior TMC leader Sougata Roy with the job of holding talks with Adhikari, and the latter has held several meetings with him, but they are to date inconclusive, as per sources in Trinamool. Leaders are reportedly disappointed by the growing clout of Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee in the party.

READ | Mamata's Message To Miffed Suvendu Adhikari: 'Don't Misunderstand TMC, I Am Still Here'

Mamata's message to miffed leaders

Though she did not take names, Mamata Banerjee in a message to miffed leaders, "The TMC will rectify if some mistakes have been committed. There can be misunderstanding or someone may be angry with some individuals, but please don't misunderstand the party for that." She also added, "Some have grievances over who will act as the party observer of which district. I want to make it clear that I am the party's observer for the entire state. When you are in a political party you need to take everybody along. I am occupied with administrative work. But from now on, I will look after both - the party and the government. If someone thinks that Didi is not aware of their activities, then they are wrong. I am aware of everything. I want to say it clearly that I am very well aware of the intentions of those who are keeping in touch with the opposition camp," she said issuing a warning to those who are in talks with BJP.

READ | Mamata's Trinamool uneasy as heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari holds march without party flag

READ | Miffed With TMC, Suvendu Adhikari Quits As Chief Of State-run Hooghly River Bridge Body