Tripura Civic Poll Results 2021: BJP Triumphs Massive 329 Seats; TMC & CPI (M) 1 Each

In a massive victory for the saffron party, BJP has won 329 seats in the Tripura civic polls 2021. Altogether, counting took place in 334 seats, including 222 seats of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 13 municipal bodies, 51 wards in AMC, 12 municipal councils and six Nagar panchayats.

The 329 seats have been won by BJP, three by the Left front, one seat each have been won by Tipra Motha Party and Trinamool Congress (TMC) while Congress has failed to open the account. For the first time, Agartala civic body is in opposition less. BJP has won all 51 seats in AMC.

Tripura civic polls 2021 results

Dharamnagar (24 seats): All won by BJP

Panisagar (13 seats): 12 BJP, 1 CPI (M)

Kailashahar (17 seats): 16 BJP, 1 CPI (M)

Kumarghat (15 seats): All won by BJP

Ambassa (15 seats): 12 BJP, 1 TMC, 1 CPI(M), 1 by independent

Khowai (8 seats): All won by BJP

Teliamura (15 seats): All won by BJP

Jinaria (1 seat): Won by BJP

Mehaghar (11 seats): All won by BJP

Sonamura (13 seats): All won by BJP

Amarpur (13 seats): All won by BJP

Sabroom (9 seats): All won by BJP

Belonia (17 seats): All won by BJP

AMC (51 seats): All won by BJP

Seats BJP won uncontested

Udaipur- 15 seats

Shantibazar- 15 seats

Mohanpur- 15 seats

Ranirbazar- 13 seats

Kamalpur- 11 seats

Bishalgarh- 15 seats

BJP had fielded candidates in all civic body seats where its nominees won in 112 places uncontested. Notably, this is the first municipal election BJP contested after coming to power in the state in 2018.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, BJP Tripura tweeted "Congratulations to all our elected B.J.P candidates and Karyakartas for their untiring supports and above all the people of Tripura thanks for reposing faith on BJP."

Reacting to party's impressive p[erformance, BJP vice president Dilip Ghosh said that the results of Tripura Municipal polls expose the "hollowness" of TMC's claims of having made inroads in the northeastern state. He said that people there have faith in Bharatiya Janata Party.

"The civic poll results are on expected lines. The TMC did not have any chance to open its account in Tripura, they only made noises. This verdict shows hired people from West Bengal cannot help a party create a base in a state, which has faith in the BJP," Ghosh said.

Image: PTI