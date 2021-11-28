Last Updated:

Tripura Civic Polls: TMC Becomes Principal Opposition With 20% Votes; Says 'good Start'

With a 20 per cent vote share in Tripura Civic Polls, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee taking to his Twitter, pointed out that it was a 'good start for the party'. 

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
Tripura

Image:PTI/ANI


After the announcement of the results of the Tripura Civic Polls, the Trinamool Congress on Sunday expressed its happiness for not only successfully contesting elections but also emerging as the principal opposition. With a 20 per cent vote share, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee taking to his Twitter handle pointed out that it was a 'good start for the party'. 

"This is despite the fact that we commenced our activities barely 3 months ago and the Tripura wing of the BJP left no stone unturned to BUTCHER DEMOCRACY in Tripura," he further wrote, congratulating 'all brave soldiers of TMC'. 

BJP comes out with flying colours in Tripura Civic Polls

Counting took place in 334 seats, including 222 seats of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 13 municipal bodies, 51 wards in AMC, 12 municipal councils and six Nagar panchayats. The 329 seats have been won by BJP, three by the Left front, one seat each have been won by Tipra Motha Party and Trinamool Congress (TMC) while Congress has failed to open the account. For the first time, Agartala civic body is in opposition less. BJP has won all 51 seats in AMC. 

READ | Tripura civic polls: Counting underway with 3-tier security amid BJP-TMC tiff

Taking to its official Twitter handle, BJP Tripura tweeted "Congratulations to all our elected BJP candidates and Karyakartas for their untiring supports and above all the people of Tripura thanks for reposing faith in BJP."

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb addressed a press conference thereafter. and thanked the people of Tripura for the landslide victory of BJP in the Municipal Corporation elections. Without taking names, Biplab Dev said," The people have given a befitting reply to all those who were trying to belittle Tripura. They have proved that they are not on their side, but our side, the side of development. This motivates me to work harder for them."

READ | As BJP leads in Tripura civic polls; Amit Malviya affirms 'more humiliation awaits Mamata'

After several allegations of violence levelled by TMC and the Left during the campaigning for the elections against the ruling BJP, which the saffron party denied, voting took place under Supreme Court orders, and a massive security force was deployed. Even during the counting, there was tight security. 

READ | Tripura polls: BJP says it's 'just the beginning'; TMC vows to end 'ruthless anarchy'

Image: PTI/ANI

READ | Tripura civic poll results 2021: BJP triumphs massive 329 seats; TMC & CPI (M) 1 each
Tags: Tripura, Abhishek Banerjee, Biplab Deb
First Published:
COMMENT