Tripura Civic Polls: TMC Becomes Principal Opposition With 20% Votes; Says 'good Start'

After the announcement of the results of the Tripura Civic Polls, the Trinamool Congress on Sunday expressed its happiness for not only successfully contesting elections but also emerging as the principal opposition. With a 20 per cent vote share, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee taking to his Twitter handle pointed out that it was a 'good start for the party'.

"This is despite the fact that we commenced our activities barely 3 months ago and the Tripura wing of the BJP left no stone unturned to BUTCHER DEMOCRACY in Tripura," he further wrote, congratulating 'all brave soldiers of TMC'.

It is exceptional for a party beginning with negligible presence to successfully contest municipal elections and emerge as the PRINCIPAL OPPOSITION in the state with more than 20% vote share (1/2) — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) November 28, 2021

BJP comes out with flying colours in Tripura Civic Polls

Counting took place in 334 seats, including 222 seats of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 13 municipal bodies, 51 wards in AMC, 12 municipal councils and six Nagar panchayats. The 329 seats have been won by BJP, three by the Left front, one seat each have been won by Tipra Motha Party and Trinamool Congress (TMC) while Congress has failed to open the account. For the first time, Agartala civic body is in opposition less. BJP has won all 51 seats in AMC.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, BJP Tripura tweeted "Congratulations to all our elected BJP candidates and Karyakartas for their untiring supports and above all the people of Tripura thanks for reposing faith in BJP."

Congratulations to all our elected B.J.P candidates and Karyakartas for their untiring supports and above all the people of Tripura thanks for reposing faith on BJP. — BJP Tripura (@BJP4Tripura) November 28, 2021

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb addressed a press conference thereafter. and thanked the people of Tripura for the landslide victory of BJP in the Municipal Corporation elections. Without taking names, Biplab Dev said," The people have given a befitting reply to all those who were trying to belittle Tripura. They have proved that they are not on their side, but our side, the side of development. This motivates me to work harder for them."

After several allegations of violence levelled by TMC and the Left during the campaigning for the elections against the ruling BJP, which the saffron party denied, voting took place under Supreme Court orders, and a massive security force was deployed. Even during the counting, there was tight security.

Image: PTI/ANI