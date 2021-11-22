Tripura Congress Terms TMC As 'outsider'; Claims State Leadership Are 'turncoats'

The Tripura Congress has called the Trinamool Congress (TMC) a West Bengal based 'regional party' and said that regional parties do not have any impact on national-level politics. Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Birajit Sinha has also labelled TMC as an 'Bohiragata (Outsider)'. During the West Bengal assembly election held earlier this year, the TMC had fiercely used the same poll slogan against the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

"TMC is just a West Bengal based regional party. Regional parties have no impact on a national level. People don't like leaders who switch parties," Sinha said on Congress leaders joining TMC. "TMC is Bohiragata (Outsider) in Tripura," he added

Sinha also justified his stand and referred to the TMC's slogan against the BJP during the West Bengal polls. He questioned that why cannot people coming from Bengal and Assam in Tripura be referred to as outsiders. Further attacking the TMC, he claimed that regional political parties cannot make it big in 'outer states'. The Congress leader also referred to Mayawati and Mulayam Singh and said that they are 'living examples'.

"If the BJP can be an outsider in Bengal, why the people who are coming from Bengal and Assam in Tripura cannot be referred to as outsiders." "The regional parties of Tamil Nadu are confined within the state. Mayawati and Mulayam Singh are living examples that regional parties have the potential to rule a particular state fighting for the local issues but in neighbouring states, they turn out to be the biggest failures. In Bihar, Uttar Pradesh parties failed miserably to leave their mark", said Sinha.

Birajit Sinha also questioned about the TMC leadership in Tripura and claimed that the ones who are leading the party in the state are 'turncoats'. Sinha has asserted that the Congress is the only alternative in the state and has appealed to the people to cast their votes for the grand old party.

"Who is leading the TMC right now? Popular faces like Sudhir Ranjan Majumder once led the TMC in Tripura. But, he returned to Congress and became MLA from the Congress ticket. And till his death, he was a Congress member. A few years back, a good number of Congress MLAs joined Trinamool but then changed the party once again to join BJP. The people who are leading the TMC in Tripura are all turncoats and the people of Tripura do not believe such leaders". said Sinha

With ANI inputs