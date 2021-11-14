Tripura Dy CM Jishnu Dev Varma Slams Amravati Violence; Claims It 'shameful' To His State

With Amravti put under a 4-day curfew, Tripura Dy CM Jishnu Dev Varma on Saturday, claimed that these incidents in Maharashtra were putting his north-eastern state to shame. Stating that fake news spread for political gains tarnished his state, Varma asserted that peace prevailed in Tripura. Maharashtra's Amravati has witnessed violence regarding communal clashes in Tripura.

Tripura Dy CM: 'Incidents shameful for Tripura'

"The incidents that have taken place in some of the selected cities of Maharashtra using the name of Tripura are shameful for us. People for their narrow political gains are trying to tarnish the image of Tripura by spreading fake news, photos. Peace is prevailing all over the state. Constructive criticism is good for any govt but this kind of rumor-mongering tantamounts to conspiracy and such dastardly attacks on the glorious history of Tripura should not be tolerated," said Tripura Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma.

Amravati under curfew

After another slew of stone-pelting incidents in Amravati, the local administration suspended internet services for the next three days, starting 10 PM on Saturday. A four-day curfew has also been imposed to maintain law and order in the city. Police have also imposed section 144 to restore law & order, urging people to maintain calm.

BJP had allegedly imposed a shutdown or bandh protesting the violence when a mob of 8000 people resorted to stone-pelting at the police while protesting the targetting of minority communities in Tripura. As per sources, incidents of stone-pelting, damaging vehicles were reported to which police responded with mild lathi-charge. Some people opposing the BJP's bandh had taken to the streets hurling stones at shops shutdown during the bandh.

Protests against Tripura violence

On Friday, the Raza Academy organised sit-in protest in Nanded protesting against the violence in Tripura, which turned violent. As per Nanded SP, over 8,000 people gathered outside the collector's office demanding that atrocities against minorities in the northeastern state be stopped. As some youths from the procession started going towards mixed residential areas but were stopped by the police. Enraged, they allegedly reorted to stone-pelting in 3-4 locations in the district to which Police responded by lathi-charge. 7-8 Police officials have been injured, while the police have urged the people to remain calm as perpetrators were being booked. The protests were against the communal clashes which happened in Tripura where few shops, houses were attacked in response to the anti-Hindu clashes in Bangladesh.