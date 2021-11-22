Debunking allegations of attacking Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Tripura, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has distanced itself from all such allegations stating that there is no involvement of BJP workers in the attacks on TMC workers and at the house of the party's steering committee's state head Subal Bhowmik. Instead, the ruling party accused the TMC, along with CPIM and Congress of conspiring against the ruling party and creating a tense situation.

The statements came after a series of attacks on TMC workers on Sunday during which the residence of Trinamool Congress Tripura unit's steering committee chief Subal Bhowmik was also attacked in Agartala's Bhagaban Thakur Chowmuni area. Tension rose in view of the upcoming elections to Agartala Municipal Corporation and other 12 municipal bodies slated for November 25.

Speaking on the same, senior BJP leader and the Minister of Education, Ratanlal Nath alleged the Trinamool Congress of hatching a 'well-organised conspiracy' along with the CPIM and Congress for 'defaming, demeaning, and tarnishing' the image of Tripura at a national and international level further with an attempt to show BJP in a bad light. While speaking to the media at the BJP headquarters on Sunday, he noted that BJP has already won 112 seats without contesting the elections. "In 222 seats, BJP is going to face opposition parties like CPIM, TMC, and Congress in turns", he added.

Further accusing the opposition parties of creating a fresh drama by visiting Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the violence in the state, he said, "The clandestine understanding among the opposition is visible and an open secret for all."

TMC has defamed BJP on several occasions: Nath

Further talking about specific TMC leaders, the Minister slammed TMC MP Sushmita Dev for making unparliamentary remarks on Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. "Even Sayani Ghosh's act during CM's public meeting is also unacceptable. Their leader Bobby Hakim has also attacked our Chief Minister verbally with words that could not be revealed in such a platform", he added.

Nath alleged that the TMC is trying to make a statement for defeating the ruling party even after having no district or block committee in the state.

Attacks on TMC workers in Tripura

Earlier on Sunday, several people were injured during an attack on the residence of the TMC state unit's steering committee chief Subal Bhowmik in Agartala. While Police and Tripura State Rifles personnel has been deployed in the area, the TMC has been accusing the ruling BJP of beating up workers at a police station in Tripura.

Apart from that, they are also likely to hold a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the police brutality faced by TMC workers in the state followed by a dharna in the national capital on Monday morning.

Image: ANI/Twitter/@AITC_Tripura