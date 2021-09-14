Abhishek Banerjee, the National General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), was denied permission to hold a rally in Agartala from September 15 to September 17. Following this, state Minister Sushanta Chowdhury stated on Monday that the TMC gathering will destabilise peace and harmony in the state and that the administration will not allow this to occur.

Speaking to ANI, the Minister said, "The administration can not allow outsiders, which can destabilize peace and harmony in Tripura. TMC is bringing people from Karimganj, Silchar and West Bengal. We have seen TMC's role in West Bengal and we will not let that happen here."

Tripura TMC rally denied permission by the police

TMC has postponed the rally by 24 hours due to the denial of permission. The TMC has alleged the BJP government in Tripura of conspiring to prevent Abhishek Banerjee from visiting the state. Former TMC MP and Tripura TMC in-charge Kunal Ghosh claimed that the SDPO Agartala denied permission to the pre-declared padayatra scheduled for September 15 due to the fear of Abhishek Banerjee and the All India Trinamool Congress.

“It is very funny to see the permission denial letter because permission has been granted for another political party program on the same day, same time and same route", he said.

Tripura TMC in charge alleges BJP of conspiring against Abhishek Banerjee

Ghosh went on to say that the BJP devised this plot to stop Abhishek Banerjee's padayatra because he was afraid it would turn into an ocean of people. He added that either the BJP is doing it or its B team is doing it through a backdated letter. He stated that they had received the permission denial letter and were in contact with Kolkata's top leadership. They will inform the public of their position and future plans after some time, but they are confident that the BJP is attempting to stop the padayatra out of fear, he added.

Abhishek Banerjee slams BJP in retaliation on Twitter

After his party was denied permission to hold a political rally in Tripura, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee launched an attack on the BJP, on Twitter. According to the letters, the TMC was initially denied permission to hold a rally on September 15 because that date was already taken by another political gathering. The state officials noted that it is not possible to sanction the staging of a protest on September 16 since there would be a law and order commitment of the police in light of Vishwakarma Puja, which falls on September 17. In the state of Tripura, Vishwakarma Puja is a major festival that draws large crowds.

.@BJP4India is SCARED TO DEATH and @BjpBiplab is using all his might & resources to prevent me from entering Tripura.



Keep trying but you CANNOT stop me. Your fear of @AITCofficial shows that your days in governance are numbered.



Truth be told, YEH DARR HUMEIN ACHHA LAGA! pic.twitter.com/DUgEmwaBr6 — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) September 13, 2021

President's Rule for Tripura? @BjpBiplab accepted State has No Law & Order. Preventing TMC's Mass Rally won't help @BJP4Tripura to comeback in 2023.#TMC All India GS Mr. @abhishekaitc will hold larger rally than ever very soon. #EbarTripura @MamataOfficial @AITC4Tripura pic.twitter.com/A2OKjWZiLM — Jaya Dutta (Joyee) (@JAYADUTTATMC) September 14, 2021

(With inputs from ANI)

(IMAGE: Facebook - Sushanta Chowdhury / Twitter - @ABHISHEKAITC)