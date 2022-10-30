In a big development on Saturday, TRS complained to the EC over BJP's Munugode bypoll candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy allegedly indulging in a "corrupt practice". Addressing a letter to the observers, Returning Officer, Telangana CEO and the EC, TRS general secretary Soma Bharath Kumar alleged that a family-owned company of Reddy transferred Rs.5.22 crore to residents of Munugode and local companies in that constituency for spending the money in the by-election. According to him, this was not only a violation of the Model Code of Conduct but also a serious prosecutable offence.

The TRS leader noted, "It is obvious this money is intended to purchase the votes and influence the voters illegally in contravention of the law. The trail of the funds into these accounts and as well as if already distributed and how this amount is spent is a matter of record. As such, this authority is duty-bound to take serious action without any delay. It is submitted, the monumental way in which money is transferred to these accounts for the purpose of spending in the elections by the BJP party candidate."

Urging the EC to take immediate action including freezing the amount, "We express our hope and faith in the righteous and impartial approach of Election Commission in its correct action in the matter. It is not out of the place to remind your authority that, time is the essence of the complaint. If the action is not taken immediately there is every possibility of spending the money for the illegal purpose for which it was brought to Munugode by the BJP candidate."

The Munugode bypoll

The Munugode by-election is likely to witness a contest between BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of TRS and Palvai Sravanthi of Congress. While the voting will take place on November 3, the election result shall be declared on November 6. A day earlier, the EC banned Telangana Minister Jagadish Reddy from campaigning in this by-election for 48 hours for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

At present, he holds the portfolio of Energy in the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Cabinet and is an MLA from the Suryapet seat. The EC notice was based on a complaint by BJP leader Kapilavai Dileep Kumar who alleged that Reddy threatened to stop all welfare schemes if people do not vote for the TRS candidate during his speech on October 25. While the Minister claimed that the BJP leader's allegations were "vague, false, concocted and untrue", the EC was convinced that the tone and tenor of his speech amounted to intimidation of the voters.