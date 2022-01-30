TRS Appeals To CJI Ramana, Rijiju To Tighten Rape Laws Amid 1992 Ajmer Rape Case Trials

Citing the pending justice of the 1992 Ajmer Rape Case, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday appealed to Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief Justice of India NV Ramana to strengthen rape laws in India. Taking it to Twitter, the TRS leader said that 'consider framing laws and policies that give hope of speedy justice to our women.' In April 1992, several young women were gangraped and blackmailed to remain silent with video recordings and photos.

'Its been 30 years and justice is yet to be served to the victims, rather warriors of 1992 Ajmer Rape case.' wrote the TRS leader to CJI Ramana and Union Law Minister.

Horrors of 1992 Ajmer Rape Case

A total of 18 men belonging to families of the influential Khadims were charged by the police as an FIR was registered after media reports broke out back in 1992. However, it has been three decades while the trial in the case is still underway. Reportedly, the accused would blackmail all the women after clicking inappropriate photographs and use a victim to lure her friends, creating a chain in the process. As the details of the case became public, rumours spread around Ajmer that a number of victims, a majority of the school and college going girls, had committed suicide. Protests broke out shutting the city for two days, briefly threatening to turn communal owing to the fact that most of the accused were Muslim and the victims mostly Hindu.

Out of the 18 accused, one had committed suicide while another, Farooq Chishty, a former Youth Congress leader, was declared mentally unstable. Later, in 1998, a sessions court in Ajmer sentenced eight men to life imprisonment but the Rajasthan High Court, in 2001, acquitted four of them. In 2003, the Supreme Court reduced the sentences of the other four convicts, Moijullah alias Puttan, Ishrat Ali, Anwar Chishty and Shamshuddin alias Meradona, to 10 years. Six of the men are still facing trial and with Suhail Chishty’s arrest, only one accused, Almas Maharaj, is on the run and is believed to be in the US. The CBI has issued a red corner notice against him.