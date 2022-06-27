TRS Declares Support To Yashwant Sinha In Presidential Poll; KTR, MPs To Attend Nomination

In a key political development, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader KT Rama Rao on Monday, June 27, announced that CM K Chandrashekar Rao will support the joint Opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha in the upcoming Presidential polls. Taking to Twitter, KTR stated that he will be attending Yashwant Sinha's nomination event later in the day.

President of @trspartyonline Sri KCR Garu has decided to extend support to the candidature of Sri @YashwantSinha Ji in the election for President of India



Along with our Members of Parliament, I will be representing the TRS at the nomination today — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 27, 2022

Along with KTR, some TRS Parliamentarians are also expected to attend the nomination program in Delhi today. Though CM KCR didn't physically partake in the joint Opposition parties' meeting, chaired by Mamata Banerjee, to field a common candidate for the impending polls, the ruling TRS has now decided to support Sinha's candidature.

TRS party has decided to support Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha for the Presidential poll



Telangana CM and TRS working president KT Rama Rao will attend Yashwant Sinha's nomination for President elections in Delhi, today. pic.twitter.com/70r77QmmM6 — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar told reporters in New Delhi on Sunday that the opposition parties will have to make every effort to ensure the victory of Yashwant Sinha, their common candidate, in the presidential election. Pawar said that if one looked at the arithmetic for the presidential election, the situation was not as bad as it was made out to be, and the opposition parties will have to make concerted efforts to put up a good fight.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NCP chief, speaking at the Opposition meeting, had informed that Yashwant Sinha will be filing his nomination on June 27, Monday, at 11:30 AM. Notably, Sinha has been chosen as the consensus candidate from the Joint Opposition for the upcoming presidential polls.

Presidential polls

On the other hand, BJP-led NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has already filed her nomination on June 24, Friday. While the late date for filing nominations for the Presidential election is June 29, the voting will take place on July 18, and later, the vote counting will take place on July 21.

Speaking about Yashwant Sinha's candidature, in his long and distinguished career in public life, the former Union Minister has served in various capacities as an able administrator, accomplished parliamentarian, and later as the Union Minister of Finance and External Affairs.

For the candidates running for the presidential position, each one is required to file their nominations. Firstly, the candidates are also required to submit over Rs 15,000 as a deposit and then submit a signed list of 50 proposers and 50 seconders.