TRS Passes 13 Resolutions On 21st Foundation Day; CM KCR Raises GST, Kaveri River Issues

The ruling TRS in the state of Telangana celebrated its 21st foundation day on a grand scale at the HICC centre in Hyderabad today. TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao arrived and hoisted the TRS flag.

KCR also paid floral tributes to the martyr's memorial. During the TRS party foundation day, the party has passed 13 Resolutions:-

TRS plenary Resolution -1

The TRS party extended gratitude to the Telangana government for procuring Paddy in the current season. The union Government turned down the state plea to purchase paddy directly from farmers. The party criticised the Union Government for its failure in resolving the paddy procurement issue amicably. The centre adopted anti-farmer policies which include reducing subsidies on fertilizers and putting a heavy burden on farmers. The increase in petrol and diesel prices also mounted the input cost of the farming. The party resolved it will not compromise on farmers' issues. The TRS plenary hailed the Chief Minister's decision to buy all paddy.

TRS plenary Resolution -2

The ruling TRS has adopted a resolution that the party will play a key role in national politics in the coming days. The party observed TRS needs to play a constructive role and fill the political void at the national level. The party asserted to bring a quality change in the country on the lines the Telangana state achieved desirable results in education, irrigation, health and economic sectors. The country should be freed from the evil forces and end the Bulldozer rule and divide and rule policies adopted by the rulers in the country.

The party felt that the Atma Nirbhar Bharat programme launched by the BJP led Union Government did not bring any change in the lives of people. Instead, the government has turned India into "Durbhar ( Worse) Bharat".

TRS Plenary Resolution -3

The TRS has demanded the Union Government reduce spiralling prices of essential commodities and took strong exception to the centre's indifference towards solving the price hike issue.

"The false economic policies adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi put a heavy burden on common man..middle classes are struggling hard due to price burden. Despite the crude oil prices have gone down, the centre was increasing fuel prices indiscriminately. Eyeing for political benefits, the union Government reduced fuel prices for some time. The party resolved to expose the centre's failure in the control of prices", TRS said.

TRS Plenary Resolution -4

The TRS party asserted 33 per cent of women's reservations in the legislative bodies. The party has demanded the Union Government adopt a bill extending 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament.

The TRS already adopted a resolution in support of women's reservation in the legislative bodies in the state assembly and sent it to the centre for consideration. The TRS Government is already implementing 50 per cent reservation in local bodies for women. TRS criticised the BJP led Union Government as not sincere in women's empowerment.

TRS plenary Resolution- 5

The party has resolved to fight against religious intolerance and protect the national integrity and the country's unique culture. The TRS plenary observed growing religious intolerance will weaken the country on all fronts. Many countries were struggling after the fanatic groups took over the administrative power. The TRS called on people to fight unitedly against the barbaric acts by some political forces and spread the message of love and peace.

TRS plenary Resolution- 6

The ruling party demanded the Union Government constitute the BC welfare ministry and also take up the BC census in the country.

"It was unfortunate that the successive governments did not create a ministry for BCs who constituted more than 50 per cent population in the country. All the pending issues and problems being faced by BCs would have been addressed if a separate ministry for BCs is constituted in the country", the party said.

The Telangana state has conducted a " Samagra Kutumba survey" and the data was being used to reach the benefit of the welfare programs to the deserved. The TRS leadership said that the plights of BCs will not be resolved unless the BC census are conducted.

TRS plenary Resolution -7

The ruling TRS of Telangana state has demanded the Union Government enhance quota to the deserved communities in education and employment based on their social conditions.

The TRS was demanding to increase the quota for Muslims to 12 per cent from 4 per cent in proportionate to the population. The ST reservation should also be increased to 10 per cent. The government has adopted resolutions in support of quota hikes and sent the same to the centre for approval in April 2017. The Union Government was not responding to the issues for years.

TRS plenary Resolution -8

The Telangana Rastra Samithi has demanded the Union Government collect the taxes from the divisive pool and stop the practice of tax collection through Cess which dented state share from the tax revenue.

The TRS alleged that BJP led Union Government has adopted a " weaker states - strong Centre " approach to weaken the state financially. The centre should pay 41 per cent devolution to the states. But the union Government is collecting taxes in the form of Cess so that the states will not insist. States were meted out injustice in the devolution. The states could get only 29.6 per cent devolution due to the cess system in the tax collection.

The TRS strongly condemned the anti-constitutional approach to the tax collection and devolution to the states.

TRS plenary Resolution -9

The TRS has demanded the Union Government resolve the Telangana share in river Krishna water under section 3 of the river water dispute act and also instruct the Brijesh Kumar tribunal to resolve the issue.

The ruling party alleged that the centre was deliberately adopting delaying tactics in resolving water disputes after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. The centre was also creating hurdles in the completion of projects taken upon Krishna. At the request of the Union Government, the Telangana government withdrew the petition to the supreme court to resolve the water sharing issue. But there is no progress. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao apprised the Union Jal Shakti minister of the challenges faced by Telangana to address water challenges faced by the state.

TRS plenary Resolution -10

The ruling TRS party resolved to fight against the Union Government for undermining the federal spirit and suppressing constitutional rights which have been accorded to the states.

The constitution has given absolute powers to the states to bring legislation and also Executive powers. Practically, the centre was depriving states of its powers. The TRS demanded the centre to scrap new power acts and Dam safety acts which are detrimental to the states. The one nation - one registration and one nation- one market policies are part of consolidating the powers of the centre and weakening the states.

TRS Plenary Resolution-11

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao led the TRS party and demanded the Union Government sanction Navodaya schools and medical Colleges in Telangana.

The party took serious note of the injustice meted out to Telangana in the sanction of educational institutions and other development schemes. The TRS leadership warned that the party will launch a struggle if the demands are not met soon.

TRS plenary Resolution -12

The Telangana ruling party is demanding the union Government Implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme, launched by Telangana Government, in the country. Under the scheme, each beneficiary from the SC community is provided Rs 10 lakh financial assistance with a 100 per cent subsidy.

The centre did not introduce any scheme for Dalits exclusively, the party leadership said the attacks on Dalits increased in the country.

TRS plenary Resolution -13

The TRS has demanded the Union Government withdraw GST on handlooms and opposed the anti weavers' policies adopted by the centre. The centre imposed 5 per cent GST on handloom products. As a result, the weavers' community are struggling to continue in the occupation.

The Telangana government has brought into force a slew of welfare schemes like waivers of loans, weavers saving schemes and groups for shed programmes to strengthen the community economically. The resolution demanded the centre save weavers from the GST burden.