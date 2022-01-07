TRS Suspends Vanama Raghavender Rao Day After He Was Booked For Abetting Suicide Of 4

After being booked for abetting the suicide of four people, Vanama Raghavender Rao was suspended from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Friday. TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had put forth the suggestion based on which MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy announced the suspension of Rao.

Rao, son of Kothagudem MLA and TRS leader Vanama Venkateswara Rao, was booked after four members of a family died by suicide. As per Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt, one of the victims Ramakrishna before committing suicide alleged that by taking advantage of his helplessness, Kothagudem MLA's son had indirectly demanded sexual favours from his wife.

The deceased Ramakrishna has even recorded a video where he blamed Vanama Raghavender Rao for his suicide. He set his wife and children on fire before setting himself ablaze.

MLA's son 'ordered me to bring my wife to Hyderabad': Suicide victim

In a video that went viral on Thursday, the victim, one Ramakrishna, before committing suicide with his family, accused the TRS MP's son - V Raghavender Rao - of abusing and torturing him by forcing him to "send his wife to him (Raghavender Rao) to fulfil his sexual desires."

The deceased can be heard saying in Telugu in the video, “Vanama Raghavender Rao (TRS leader & son of TRS MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao) told me which no husband wanted to hear. He ordered me to bring my wife to Hyderabad leaving my kids behind if I wanted to solve my problems. Till then your problem will exist and no one can help you. Whenever you bring your wife to Hyderabad then your problems will get solved or else you’ll not get a single rupee from the assets you have.”

"Immediately after receiving information, a case was registered U/s 302, 306 & 307 IPC and police took up the investigation,” said SP Sunil Dutt.

Image: Republic World