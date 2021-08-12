Twitter Blocks Mumbai Regional Congress Committee's Account For 'violating Rules'

On Wednesday, Twitter blocked the official account of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) for violating its rules and regulations. While the microblogging platform is yet to reveal details of which rules were flouted, MRCC has already placed its objection to it. Hours after the ban was announced, Committee Working President Charan Singh Sapra said that the committee would write a mail to Twitter on Thursday, to raise its objections.

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee's official Twitter handle was blocked by Twitter earlier today for violating its rules. The Committee will write a mail to the social media company tomorrow to raise objections: Committee Working President Charan Singh Sapra — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

Rahul Gandhi's account locked

Earlier this weekTwitter blocked the official account of Congress ex-President Rahul Gandhi. On Wednesday, the Jack Dorsey led social media website informed the Delhi High Court that ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi's tweet, wherein he posted the picture of the family of 9 years old who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi Cantt area of the national capital, is in violation of the policies of the social media giant. The submissions were made before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh who was hearing the petition filed by a social activist seeking legal action against the ex-Congress President.

Senior Advocate Sajan Poovaya appearing for Twitter informed the court, "the tweets of the Respondent (Rahul Gandhi) are in violation of our policies. We have removed the said tweet and locked his account."

The plea, filed by social activist Makarand Suresh Mhadlekar through advocates Pankaj and Gautam Jha, alleged that the Congress scion violated section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act by sharing the picture of the family of the Delhi rape victim. Rahul Gandhi had earlier shared a photo on Twitter revealing the identity of the Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and killed in the national capital, by sharing a photograph of the victim's parents.

The petition seeks legal action against Gandhi by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and Twitter for violating Section 74 of the JJ Act and Section 23 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The plea is likely to come up for hearing in the coming week.

Image: AP/CharanSinghSapra/Facebook