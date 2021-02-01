Two-time MLA Dipak Haldar Resigns From TMC Ahead Of West Bengal Polls

In yet another setback for the Trinamool Congress, legislator Dipak Haldar has resigned from the party on Monday. Haldar represented the Diamond Harbour constituency in West Bengal. Haldar is among several other leaders who have quit the TMC ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections. Earlier on Monday, former ex-TMC leader and former West Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee was provided an increased security detail.

Dipak Haldar resigns from party

Dipak Haldar's exit from the TMC comes a day from former party leader Rajib Banerjee claimed that several other TMC leaders want to join the BJP. Banerjee had claimed that the TMC government is stopping people in the state from joining the saffron party using the state's police machinery. Dipak Haldar on Monday had alleged that the TMC party leadership was not allowing him to work for the masses. In addition, he had also hinted that he may switch over to the BJP camp. Even so, the two-time MLA is yet to confirm anything about his next move. Similar to Rajib Banerjee, Dipak Haldar has lately expressed dissent and spoken against the TMC leadership. Moreover, he is also considered to be close to BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee.

"I am a two-time MLA. But, since 2017, I am not allowed to work properly for the masses. Despite informing the leadership, no action was taken to improve the situation. I am not informed about any party programme. I am answerable to the people of my constituency and supporters." said Dipal Haldar "So I have decided to quit the party. I will send my resignation to the district and state president soon," he added.

West Bengal: Trinamool Congress MLA Dipak Haldar from Diamond Harbour constituency resigns from the party. pic.twitter.com/PDqAZvsqU6 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021

TMC exodus

Ahead of the West Bengal polls, several leaders have quit Mamata Banerjee's TMC. Earlier, West Bengal political heavyweight and a former close aide of the CM, Suvendu Adhikari switched to the BJP. Joining him were TMC MP Sunil Mondal and nine sitting MLAs. The second minister to resign from the TMC was Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who wished to quit politics. Meanwhile, the TMC said that those who are leaving do not have long political history.

West Bengal Assembly elections

As West Bengal gears up for the crucial polls, the BJP has claimed it bag 200 seats, while the Trinamool, via Prashant Kishor has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. The state assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections saw BJP making major inroads in the state as they won 18 seats and established itself as the major opposition force in the state. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state, and her ex-aide and heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari - who is now in BJP - has vowed to defeat her.

