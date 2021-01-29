Mamata's Former Minister Rajib Banerjee Resigns As WB MLA Before Purported TMC To BJP Jump

Days after he resigned as the Forest Minister in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, TMC leader Rajib Banerjee on Friday has now resigned from the post of Member of Legislative Assembly in West Bengal. Banerjee had earlier resigned from the state cabinet expressing dissent against senior leaders in the TMC. He had remarked that the TMC leaders were not letting him 'work for the people'.

Expressing dissent, Banerjee has also stated that senior leaders in Mamata Banerjee's TMC were not paying heed to his concerns. During a Facebook live session, he also highlighted his concerns over employment and the education system in West Bengal. Later, during his address to the media, Banerjee also claimed that he was being attacked personally in Trinamool.

"I feel very bad when the Youth is not getting jobs and education in West Bengal and cant support their families. I was stopped to do work for the people. When I was called by the senior Party leaders earlier, I informed them about my displeasure but they have not yet heard. I have not been doing it just during the times of election, even in past I have spoken against the injustice." he said.

"I have always tried to work for the people of Bengal. If I am limited to one office it is not right and I learnt from TV channels about being removed from one post. None of my aspirations are being realised and hence I am resigning from my cabinet post. But In the last few months, it was a direct attack on me from the Party members which is unbearable, at last I decide to speak to the people who voted for me. I wish to do more work for Bengal. I won't make personal comments, I thank CM Mamata for this opportunity," said Rajib Banerjee in a choked voice.

Meanwhile, after Rajib Banerjee's decision, West Bengal BJP in-charge Kailash Vijayavargiya reacted and stated that he was not surprised by the move. In addition, Vijayvargiya also claimed that several other TMC leaders will quit the party ahead of state assembly elections. According to sources, Rajib Banerjee is set to join the saffron party on January 30. The TMC has suffered several jolts in recent days. Former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders had also joined the BJP in Union Home Minister Amit Shah's presence. Mamata Banerjee is to hold a meeting of all Trinamool MPs and MLAs in the coming days before Amit Shah's next visit, with all those who won't be able to make it there purportedly presumed to have defected, sources said.

West Bengal Assembly elections

As West Bengal stares at the crucial polls, the BJP has claimed it'll win 200 seats, while the Trinamool, via Prashant Kishor has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. The state assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections saw BJP making major inroads in the state as they won 18 seats and established itself as the major opposition force in the state. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state, and her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari - who is now in BJP - has vowed to defeat her.

