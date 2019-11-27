BJP's Eknath Khadse Grumbles At Fadnavis Over Maharashtra Fall, Slams Ajit Pawar Alliance

Blaming caretaker CM Devendra Fadnavis for his short-lived alliance with Ajit Pawar, senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse, on Wednesday, has stated that the BJP should not have allied with Ajit Pawar in the first place. Citing the cases against Ajit Pawar in the Irrigation scam, he said that the BJP should have refrained from connecting with an accused. Khadse was denied a ticket because of allegations of abetting corruption and impropriety in a slum redevelopment project.

BJP blames Fadnavis for Ajit Pawar

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse: My personal opinion is that BJP should not have taken support of Ajit Dada Pawar. He is an accused in the massive irrigation scam and faces many allegations, so we should not have allied with him pic.twitter.com/fjzhmikpDW — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019

Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Sena-Cong-NCP meet to decide on portfolios ahead of CM oath

Khadse blames Fadnavis

In a massive turn of events, BJP leader Eknath Khadse has accused former CM Devendra Fadnavis over the current minority numbers of BJP. He said, "What is happening today is because of Devendra Fadnavis. He sidelines me, Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Vinod Tawde. If he would’ve considered us then it was very easy for us to achieve seats more than 20-25seats in 105 seats".

FULL: From Pawars to Thackerays, Amit Shah breaks silence on stunning Maharashtra politics

Fadnavis, Pawar resigns

After a 4-day stint, the BJP-led government fell on Tuesday after Ajit Pawar resigned as Deputy CM after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday. Shortly after, Devendra Fadnavis resigned at CM after failing to garner the required numbers. He was sworn-in as CM on Saturday, after Ajit Pawar allegedly extended the support of 20-30 MLAs, against Sharad Pawar's wishes - to the BJP, helping it to form the government after the President's rule was revoked at 5:47 AM on Saturday. Uddhav Thackeray is set to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at 6:40 PM in Shivaji Park.

Uddhav to invite cousin Raj Thackeray to oath ceremony as he becomes '1st Thackeray CM'

Maha numbers

Almost a month after elections, the president's rule was imposed after no party could prove a majority. The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56). Meanwhile, the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP -54, Congress) and has chosen to ally with Shiv Sena.

288 Maharashtra MLAs sworn-in ahead of Uddhav Thackeray becoming CM, Ajit Pawar reconciles