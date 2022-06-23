As the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government in Maharashtra is on the verge of crumbling, top Shiv Sena sources have informed Republic that some senior party leaders are currently meeting the state assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Jhirwal, and are set to submit an application, seeking disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs. On the other hand, 2 more MLAs - namely Sanjay Dulichand Rathod and Dada Dagadu Bhuse have now landed in Guwahati and joined Eknath Shinde's camp. Two Independents

Gita Jain and Kishore Jorgewar are also on their way to Guwahati to join the camp.

This comes hours after Eknath Shinde sent a letter to Maharashtra Assembly's Deputy Speaker and Election Commission of India stating that his camp has the majority of Shiv Sena's Legislative party, sources said. These 15 rebel MLAs, which also include Eknath Shinde, are namely - Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Bharatshet Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jhadav, Lata Chandran, Anil Bhabhar, Tanaji Sawant, and Prakash Surve. Shinde currently has the support of 38 Shiv Sena legislators. He is currently camping with the rebel MLAs in Guwahati.

Shinde Showcases Strength, Releases First Picture With MLAs

Earlier in the day, Eknath Shinde along with 42 MLAs (now increased) showcased the strength and released the first group photograph from the Guwahati hotel. In the video accessed by Republic Media Network, all the MLAs were seen sitting together and raising slogans of "Shinde Saab Tum Aage Badho, Hum Tumhare Saath Hain." As per latest updates, the number of MLAs have now expanded.

Sources in the Eknath Shinde camp have further revealed that the rebels have enough numbers to be recognised as the main faction of Shiv Sena. With the strong majority, Shinde's Sena can now use the whip (after appointing Bharat Gogawale on Wednesday) to force remaining MLAs such as Aaditya Thackeray and others to vote according to their line. In case they don't follow the line, they might face party action.

Maharashtra political crisis

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra plunged into crisis after senior minister Eknath Shinde led a rebellion within Shiv Sena, demanding that the party should break ties with NCP and Congress and join hands with its former ally - BJP. However, the impasse continues as Maharashtra CM has refused to concede to this demand. At present, Shinde claims to have the support of over 40 MLAs. 37 from Shiv Sena and several independents. Bharat Gogavale, who was appointed as chief whip by the rebel legislators, said that more MLAs would join them.

In a Facebook live address on Wednesday, Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA returned to Mumbai and made such a demand to him face-to-face. Despite this emotional appeal, Shinde refused to budge and insisted that Shiv Sena should leave MVA. On June 22 night, CM Thackeray left his official residence 'Varsha' to move back into 'Matoshree'.