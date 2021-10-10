Coming face-to-face for the first time in 16 years, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Union Minister Narayan Rane on Saturday, took potshots at each other at the Chipi airport inauguration in Sidhudurg. Rane, who quit Shiv Sena over differences with Uddhav Thackeray, took entire credit for developing Sindhudurg and realising the dream of an airport there. The event was also attended by Union Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union minister Ramdas Athawale, Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar and ministers - Balasaheb Thorat and Aditya Thackeray.

Rane, Thackeray take potshots

"It is one of the happiest days of my life as the Chipi airport is being inaugurated at Sidhudurg district. I came here and developed this district Uddhav ji, under the guidance of Balasaheb. There is no ego for me in that," said Rane. This event also occurred weeks after Rane was arrested by the Thackeray govt for his claim that 'he would have slapped Uddhav', which the govt deemed 'derogatory'.

Taking credit for all the development in Sidhudurg, he added, "By Saheb's blessings, I became Chief Minister. This district which used to get 90 lakhs, was allocated Rs 100 crores when I was CM. The reason for this infrastructure is Narayan Rane, no one can come close to it. There is photos from 2009 when I came to do Bhumi pujan here and some people were opposing saying that they do not want an airport. Uddhav Saheb, enough is enough, let there be development".

Lashing at the Sena for not allowing Sidhudurg to develop, he said, "What development are you talking about? If one lands in this airport, one can only see potholes and dead power lines. Today, there is a need for electricity, water, and good roads. Balasaheb never liked lying. Liars never got away from him. Me, as a Cabinet minister, will help in developing Maharashtra and all such facilities will come in Sindhudurg within 8-10 days."

In retaliation, Thackeray rebuked Rane for politicising an auspicious event terming him as a 'black mark' to ward off evil eyes. Acknowledging Rane's contribution, Thackeray also reminded that it was Sena's Vinayak Raut who had been re-elected multiple times due to his work. Countering Rane's jibe that 'Balasaheb never liked liars', Uddhav Thackeray reminded Rane of his ouster saying 'Such liars had been thrown out of the Shiv Sena'.

"Today is an auspicious day and politicians from all parties are here. But so that no evil eye is cast on this event, certain people are here to put black marks. You are right, Narayan Rao. I thank you for all the work you have done for this district. But people in Konkan are not blind, they know who speaks and who does work. That is why I am proud that Vinayak Raut has been re-elected several times from here," said Thackeray.

He added, "It is true that Balasaheb never liked liars. And such people were removed from Shiv Sena immediately, but they are here. Today you are in Union cabinet, and I expect that you will work in developing Maharashtra." The event was also addressed by Scindia in Marathi, extolling Sindhudurg's tourism potential adding that 20-25 flights to Chipi will be started in the next five years.

The Sindhudurg Airport, also known as Chipi Airport, is spread over 275 hectares. The length of its runway is 2,500 metres, and it can accommodate narrow-body aircraft like Airbus A-320 and Boeing B-737. The airport terminal building has the capacity to handle 200 departing and 200 arriving passengers during peak hours.