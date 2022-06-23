As the Maharashtra political crisis continues to spin out of control, Republic has learned that 6 rooms have been booked in Le Meridien again. According to sources, three more MLAs of the Shiv Sena rebel camp have reached Le Meridien hotel in Surat. These include Yogesh Kadam, Manjula Gavit and Gulabrao Patil.

Republic is being told that the 3 rebels will be moved to the Surat Airport and flown to Guwahati. There are leaders of the Maharashtra BJP present inside the hotel as well. Notably, three Sena MLAs have also reached Radisson Blu in Guwahati. Sada Sarvankar, Mangesh Kudalkar, and one female MLA have reached Guwahati, as per sources.

Sources have informed that around 17 MPs are in touch with Shiv Sena rebel Minister Eknath Shinde. Thane MP Rajan Vichare and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde are in Guwahati with Eknath Shinde. Wasim MP Bhawna Gavli, Palghar MP Rajendra Gavit, and Ramtek MP Krupal Tumane expressed their support to Shinde over the phone, sources claim.

Uddhav Thackeray calls for meeting at 11:30 AM

After vacating the Varsha bungalow, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called for an important meeting at 11.30 AM in Matoshree. Senior Shiv Sena leaders have been asked to attend this meeting. Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh, who was in Surat with Eknath Shinde, now has reached Mumbai to meet CM Thackeray. Nitin Deshmukh was in Surat and later shifted to a hospital in the city. He came back to Nagpur in support of Uddhav Thackeray claiming 'torture' by the Gujarat Police.

On Wednesday night, the CM left his official residence with all his luggage, amid sloganeering from his supporters. His family, including his wife, and son Aaditya Thackeray were also seen leaving the residence. This comes hours after the CM said that he is 'ready to resign' from his post. Nearly 200-300 supporters were seen lining up outside his residence. They left for their personal residence 'Matoshree'.

Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday conceded his defeat and said that he is 'ready to resign' from his post. Delivering an emotional address via Facebook, the Maharashtra CM expressed his dismay over his 'own people' turning against him.

"We were opposition to Congress and NCP for 25 to 30 years. When all 3 parties came together in 2019, Sharad Pawar told me that I had to take responsibility for the CM post. I didn't even have prior experience. But I took the responsibility. Sharad Pawar & Sonia Gandhi helped me a lot, they kept their faith in me. I was surprised that I became CM. But my own people are now questioning. I am ready to quit if my own MLAs want me to quit," he had said.